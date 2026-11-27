Hanoi (VNA) - The Ministry of Health’s Department of Medical Service Administration (MSA) held a hybrid meeting in Hanoi on November 27 to develop a medical handbook and a draft agenda for checking medical response capacity in localities hosting APEC 2027 activities.

The review covered medical examination and treatment, emergency care, patient transfers, preventive medicine and food safety. The goal is to have professional plans fully ready for the event.

The online meeting included health department leaders and APEC medical security focal points from Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Da Nang, Hue, Dong Nai and Quang Ninh cities, and Gia Lai, Khanh Hoa and An Giang provinces.

An Giang’s point brought in medical units from Phu Quoc, Military Hospital 175 and Cho Ray Hospital.

MSA Director Dr Ha Anh Duc pressed units to refine the APEC 2027 medical handbook, prioritising contact points, emergency locations, receiving facilities and transfer plans. The meeting also discussed disease prevention and control, medical quarantine, food safety and translation, aiming for a handbook that is complete, clear, consistent and easy to use.

MSA Deputy Director Dr Vuong Anh Duong said the handbook is expected to have 10 main parts, shaped around the information needs of different users, including medical staff, attendees, leaders and managers. Depending on data and use cases, it could be split into sections or separate volumes. Some content will need to be issued as decisions by the Minister of Health. Units were told to move urgently and finish the content in November and December 2026.

With the draft handbook and professional plans as the base, the ministry will run training and emergency drills in localities with APEC activities.

Localities were told to finalise plans, personnel lists, medicine and equipment lists and emergency and transfer plans, and send them to the department for updating.

For hospitals under the ministry’s watch, the MSA will assign specific tasks. Bach Mai Hospital has been named the focal point for building a checklist to assess medical capacity for inspection and supervision rounds in localities./.