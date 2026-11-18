New Delhi (VNA) – Vietnam is participating in the Bengaluru Tech Summit 2026 (BTS 2026) in Karnataka, India, aiming to strengthen cooperation with the Southern Asian country in artificial intelligence (AI), semiconductors, and other technology fields.

According to Vietnamese Ambassador to India Trinh Minh Manh, the summit highlights the central role played by the startup ecosystem in Bengaluru city of Karnataka, which accounts for 40% of India's software exports.

Vietnam's growing focus on science and technology, digital transformation and innovation as new drivers of development made India a natural partner in achieving its development and digital transformation goals, the diplomat said, stressing that cooperation potential between the two countries remains substantial, spanning both hardware and software.

Indian technology businesses are also showing strong interest in Vietnam's market, he added.

Vietnamese Ambassador to India Trinh Minh Manh (left) leads a Vietnamese delegation to the Bengaluru Tech Summit 2026 in Karnataka, India (Photo: VNA)

Talking to the Vietnam News Agency’s correspondents in India, Vineet Saraogi, CEO of Vineet XP Robotics India, said multifunctional humanoid robots have vast potential to become a major industry.

He described Vietnam as an attractive market in Asia, expressing his company's desire to explore cooperation with Vietnamese businesses, from establishing business operations to future manufacturing, subject to suitable opportunities.

The 29th edition of the summit opened on November 17 at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC) under the theme “AI & Beyond”, bringing together technology players from across the world.

BTS 2026 adopts an AI-first approach amid the technology's growing impact across industries. Its agenda extends beyond technical issues to cover governance policies, digital infrastructure, human resource development and global competitiveness, with a view to shaping a new innovation-driven economic order.

The summit’s scale has expanded significantly, with participants from 65 countries and more than 30 Indian states and territories. It is expected to attract over 25,000 official delegates, 60,000 visitors, more than 700 speakers, around 1,800 exhibitors and over 1,000 technology startups.

The three-day event is structured around six pillars, namely Trends, Insights, Celebrations, Talent, Business, and Experience. More than 120 sessions will cover 15 key areas, including IT and deep tech, frontier tech, global capability centre, green mobility, digital infrastructure and data centres, cybersecurity, biotechnology and healthcare, circular economy and orange economy.

Beyond academic and policy discussions, BTS 2026 is also positioned as a business forum to turn ideas into partnerships, and dialogue into commercial agreements.

The Future Makers platform, following its successful debut in 2025, returns to connect the deep-tech startup ecosystem and host the next-generation Product Launch 5.0 programme. Meanwhile, Embedded World India, organised by NürnbergMesse, will run alongside the summit, showcasing the embedded technology value chain, from hardware and microchips to AI-integrated Internet of Things solutions.

A strategic highlight of BTS 2026 is the Global Innovation Alliance (GIA), an initiative led by the Government of Karnataka. National pavilions, bilateral technology dialogues and ministerial, business-to-government (B2G) and business-to-business (B2B) meetings are also designed to promote technology diplomacy, memoranda of understanding (MoUs) and market access between India and international partners.

Vietnam is again among the summit's GIA partners, alongside the US, the European Union, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Singapore, the UK, Germany and Australia. Its participation offers Vietnamese authorities, trade promotion organisations and technology businesses opportunities to strengthen supply chain links, exchange experience in semiconductor and AI workforce development, and expand investment cooperation, with the Vietnamese Embassy serving as a bridge./.