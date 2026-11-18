Hanoi (VNA) – The Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between Vietnam and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will give Vietnamese exporters better access to the UAE market through tariff preferences, a more stable policy environment and simplified procedures, while helping them connect with UAE importers and access wider Middle Eastern markets, an official has said.



Ngo Chung Khanh, Deputy Director of the Vietnamese Ministry of Industry and Trade’s Department of Foreign Market Development and Multilateral Trade, made the remarks at a conference to promote the CEPA, held on November 17 by the ministry and the UAE Embassy in Vietnam.



Khanh described CEPA as a special agreement, noting that its negotiations set a record in terms of duration among Vietnam’s free trade agreements (FTAs).



The entire process, from the launch of negotiations to their completion, took just over a year, he elaborated.



He said the agreement had substantial potential to expand bilateral trade. The UAE’s total imports were estimated at 618–619 billion USD in 2025, while imports from Vietnam stood at only around 5.9 billion USD. Meanwhile, UAE goods accounted for a modest share of Vietnam’s total imports of nearly 460 billion USD.



Investment cooperation also remained far below potential. Despite being among the world's leading investors, with nearly 64 billion USD in overseas investment in 2025, the UAE had invested only several tens of millions of USD in Vietnam.



To fully capitalise on the agreement, businesses need to develop well-structured market entry strategies and pay close attention to rules of origin, as well as the host country's import standards and regulations, taking into account the UAE's role as a major trade and transshipment hub in the Middle East



In his opening remarks, UAE Ambassador to Vietnam Bader Almatrooshi said the negotiations took only 14 months, reflecting the strong determination of the two countries’ leaders to advance economic, trade and investment cooperation. He affirmed that the embassy would continue working with Vietnamese agencies to facilitate trade and investment ties.



UAE Minister of Foreign Trade Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi described Vietnam as one of the UAE’s largest non-oil trading partners in ASEAN, while the UAE is Vietnam’s leading trading partner in the Arab region.



He stressed that bilateral cooperation should go beyond trade commitments to promote investment flows, market development and stronger links between the two countries’ private enterprises. The CEPA was designed to deepen economic ties and generate practical benefits for businesses in both countries.



At the event, businesses from both countries exchanged views on issues of mutual interest, raised questions and shared practical experience to help them approach the Vietnamese and UAE markets more effectively.



To further strengthen business connections and generate tangible results, the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the UAE Embassy also organised a business-to-business (B2B) networking session, giving companies from the two countries opportunities to meet, learn about each other and explore potential cooperation.



According to the Ministry of Industry and Trade, CEPA was signed on October 28, 2024, and took effect on February 3, 2026.



Statistics from the Department of Customs showed that bilateral trade reached around 6.55 billion USD in 2025, up 1.5% year on year. Vietnam’s exports to the UAE rose 5.2% to 5.9 billion USD, while imports fell 32.2% to 640 million USD.



In the first nine months of 2026, two-way trade increased 17.8% year on year to 5.7 billion USD. Vietnam’s exports reached 4.1 billion USD, down 4.9%, while imports surged 73.1% to 1.5 billion USD. Vietnam’s major exports to the UAE include phones and components, computers and electronic products and components, footwear, and textiles and garments./.





VNA