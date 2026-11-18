Manila (VNA) - President of the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) Tran Thanh Man attended the opening ceremony of the 47th General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA-47) in Manila, the Philippines, on November 18.



Held under the theme “Parliaments Securing a Peaceful, Prosperous and People-centred ASEAN” and the chair of Faustino “Bojie” De Guzman Dy III, Speaker of the Philippine House of Representatives and President of AIPA-47, the event brought together leaders of member and observer parliaments, AIPA and ASEAN secretariats, guests and development partners. This marked Tran Thanh Man’s first attendance at an AIPA General Assembly as President of the 16th NA for the 2026–2031 tenure.



In his opening remarks, AIPA Secretary-General Chem Widhya praised the alignment between AIPA-47’s theme and the priorities of the Philippines’ 2026 ASEAN Chairmanship, stressing the importance of regular dialogue between legislative and executive bodies in realising the ASEAN Community Vision 2045. He also highlighted the significance of the event coinciding with the 50th anniversary of the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia (TAC).



Philippine Senate President Sherwin T. Gatchalian called for stronger dialogue and cooperation among AIPA members, saying that no country could address today’s complex challenges alone. He underscored the need to enhance legislative cooperation and coordination between parliaments and governments to translate regional commitments into action



National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man and other delegates attend the opening ceremony of the 47th General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA-47) in Manila, the Philippines, on November 18. (Photo: VNA)

For his part, the President of AIPA-47 reaffirmed that the TAC’s fundamental principles, including respect for sovereignty, non-interference and peaceful settlement of disputes, remain an anchor for the region. He called on parliaments to work together to address cybersecurity threats, online scams and artificial intelligence challenges, and promote ASEAN-AIPA partnerships and greater participation by young and women parliamentarians.



On this occasion, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam sent a message to AIPA-47, congratulating the Philippines on its ASEAN 2026 Chairmanship, and AIPA-47 on working with member parliaments to help ASEAN overcome numerous challenges and achieve important cooperation results. He also highlighted the historic milestone of the National Parliament of Timor-Leste officially becoming AIPA’s 11th member.



The top Vietnamese leader highly appreciated AIPA for standing alongside the governments of ASEAN member nations throughout the bloc’s development over nearly five decades. Amid rapid and unpredictable global changes, he called on ASEAN to further strengthen solidarity, consensus and community building, promote substantive and effective cooperation, and enhance the internal strength and resilience of its member states, contributing to building a cohesive, innovative, resilient and prosperous ASEAN.



He also urged AIPA and its member parliaments to enhance their legislative, supervisory and representative roles in reflecting the will and aspirations of the people, while promoting legal harmonisation and establishing favourable institutional frameworks for inclusive and sustainable development.



Affirming that Vietnam’s development is closely linked to ASEAN’s shared prosperity, General Secretary and President Lam stressed that Vietnam will continue working with the parliaments of the AIPA member nations to make more practical contributions to AIPA’s activities, contributing to building a resilient, dynamic, innovative and people-centred ASEAN Community.



NA President Man is scheduled to attend and deliver a speech at the first plenary session of AIPA-47 later the same day./.