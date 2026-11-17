Manila (VNA) – Vietnamese National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man attended a Meeting of the Executive Committee of the 47th General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA-47) in Manila, the Philippines, on November 17 afternoon.



The top Vietnamese legislator thanked the Philippines for its warm hospitality and thorough preparations, as well as the effective coordination of the AIPA Secretary-General and Secretariat.



He affirmed Vietnam's support for the AIPA-47 theme, saying it reflects the common aspirations of countries in the region. He expressed confidence in the assembly's success.



A view of the Meeting of the Executive Committee of AIPA-47 in the Philippines on November 17.

﻿(Photo: VNA)

Chaired by Faustino G. Dy III, Speaker of the Philippine House of Representatives and President of AIPA-47, the meeting - the General Assembly's first major activity, agreed on the agenda, topics for discussions of the committees, draft resolutions and issues related to AIPA's organisation and operation.



The Executive Committee considered Timor-Leste’s application for AIPA membership, and agreed to submit a draft resolution to the General Assembly on admitting the country's National Parliament as AIPA's 11th official member.



It also reviewed the General Assembly's programme, preparations for the fifth AIPA-ASEAN Dialogue, the AIPA Strategic Plan 2023-2030 and the admission of new AIPA observers.



The Parliament of Singapore, which will hold the AIPA presidency in 2026-2027, announced that AIPA-48 will take place in Singapore from August 23-27, 2027.



Parliamentary leaders welcomed the alignment between the AIPA-47 theme, “Parliaments Securing a Peaceful, Prosperous, and People-centred ASEAN”, and the Philippines' three priorities for its 2026 ASEAN chairmanship namely peace and security, prosperity corridors and people empowerment.



The meeting also acknowledged progress in implementing AIPA resolutions, and reaffirmed the General Assembly's commitment to working alongside the governmental channel to translate ASEAN commitments into practice and effectively implement the ASEAN Community Vision 2045.



The same day, members of the Vietnamese NA delegation attended the third WAIPA Women Political Leaders Forum (WPLF) and the second Young Parliamentarians of AIPA Roundtable Discussion./.

