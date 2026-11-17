Ottawa (VNA) – The substantial conclusion of negotiations on the ASEAN-Canada Free Trade Agreement (ACAFTA) has opened up new prospects for economic cooperation between Canada and Southeast Asia.



For Vietnam, the existing Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) and its Strategic Partnership with Canada provide a strong foundation to attract investment, develop technology and expand joint production.



During his visit to Manila, the Philippines, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney announced that negotiations on ACAFTA had been basically concluded, with the remaining work to be completed ahead of its expected signing in 2027. According to the Canadian PM's Office, the agreement is expected to enable Canadian businesses to participate more deeply in Asian supply chains.



For Vietnam, the opportunity lies in combining the new regional framework with existing bilateral mechanisms. The CPTPP provides preferential trade conditions, while the Strategic Partnership identifies priority areas for cooperation. ACAFTA is expected to broaden business connectivity and facilitate investment, production and services cooperation.



Vina Nadjibulla, Co-Founder and CEO of the Centre for Strategic Statecraft (CSS), said Vietnam and Canada should leverage the CPTPP and the Canada-ASEAN trade framework to promote investment and co-production. Canada has strengths in energy, critical minerals, capital and technology, while Vietnam offers manufacturing capacity and extensive links with Southeast Asian production networks.



She stressed the need to develop partnerships that strengthen economic resilience through regular dialogue on energy, technology, investment and supply chains. The Vietnam-Canada Joint Economic Committee could help identify projects, address obstacles and match Canadian capabilities with Vietnam's needs.



Bilateral investment already offers considerable room for expansion. According to Global Affairs Canada, Canadian direct investment in Vietnam reached approximately 4.6 billion CAD (3.2 billion USD) in 2025, mainly in financial and insurance services.



This structure highlights opportunities to attract additional resources into the energy, technology and production-support sectors. Foxconn and Canada's Brookfield have announced plans to jointly develop up to 1GW of wind, solar and energy storage capacity in Vietnam, using long-term power purchase agreements to supply electricity to Foxconn's operations and its supply-chain partners. Although still at the planning stage, the initiative illustrates how international capital and energy expertise can support Vietnam's manufacturing sector and its efforts to reduce supply-chain emissions.



Financial cooperation has also made progress. In July 2025, FinDev Canada committed 75 million USD to a 350-million-USD syndicated loan for VPBank, supporting sustainable finance, climate-related activities and women-owned small- and medium-sized enterprises. The following month, it announced another 75-million-USD contribution to a 215-million-USD syndicated loan for HDBank, targeting agricultural value chains, small businesses and green projects.



These initiatives, developed before the latest progress on ACAFTA, demonstrate existing mechanisms through which Canadian resources can reach Vietnamese businesses.



However, challenges remain in connecting businesses. Dr. Julie Nguyen, Chair of the Canada-ASEAN Initiatives at the York Centre for Asian Research, York University, noted that Canadian companies often face difficulties finding Vietnamese partners and accessing information on tariffs, rules of origin and business conditions. She suggested expanding online business matchmaking ahead of market visits and mobilising Vietnamese-Canadian entrepreneurs and experts as bridges between the two markets./.

VNA