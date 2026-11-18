Hanoi (VNA) – The first shipment of Bang Luan pomelos has been contracted for export to the UK, marking an important milestone in agricultural economic development in Bang Luan commune, the northern province of Phu Tho.



The achievement opens up new opportunities for local produce while helping build value chains to preserve and enhance the value of this distinctive local fruit.



Bang Luan has around 780 hectares of pomelo orchards, of which more than 700 hectares are bearing fruit, with annual output estimated at over 10,000 tonnes. However, production remains fragmented, prices and markets are unstable, and the adoption of technical standards and links between growers and buyers is uneven.



To tap the area's potential, the Bang Luan commune People's Committee has worked with the provincial sub-department of crop production and plant protection to implement a model for export-oriented pomelo production. Running from December 2025 to November 2026, the five-hectare pilot covers six villages and involves 27 households. Notably, the Bang Luan Pomelo Cooperative has signed a contract with an enterprise to export the fruit to the UK.



Nguyen Song Toan, Deputy Secretary of the communal Party Committee and Chairman of the communal People’s Committee, said that Bang Luan is pursuing agricultural and forestry development in combination with eco-tourism and a circular economy. The focus is shifting from conventional agricultural production towards a multi-value agricultural economy, with farmers at the centre and cooperatives and businesses serving as key drivers.



By 2030, the commune aims to develop 300 hectares of specialty pomelo orchards meeting VietGAP standards, including 50 hectares certified to GlobalGAP standards.



Bui Duc Hinh, Deputy Secretary of the provincial Party Committee and Chairman of the provincial People's Council, said the export contract reflected joint efforts by local authorities, technical agencies, businesses and farmers. He stressed that Bang Luan pomelo's competitive advantage lies not only in its productivity and economic returns but also in its distinctive local genetic resources and cultural and geographical identity.



The first export contract is an encouraging start. Sustained success will depend on standardised production, stronger value-chain cooperation and the preservation of the pomelo’s distinctive characteristics, laying the foundation for sustainable agricultural development./.

VNA