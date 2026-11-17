Hanoi (VNA) – Cooperating with Danish businesses can help Vietnamese companies access new technologies, modern production methods and solutions for integrating renewable energy and energy efficiency into value chains, while supporting their efforts to meet European market standards, Danish Ambassador to Vietnam Lina Gandløse Hansen has said.



The diplomat made the remarks at a meeting with Vietnamese media on November 17 on the occasion of the 55th founding anniversary of Vietnam-Denmark diplomatic relations (1971-2026), where she highlighted the growing potential for economic cooperation following the recent elevation of bilateral ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.



Huge room for trade and investment cooperation



According to the diplomat, economic cooperation between the two nations has recorded positive progress. Danish investment in Vietnam quadrupled between 2021 and 2024, making Denmark one of the leading European investors in Vietnam in terms of investment scale. More than 150 Danish businesses are currently operating in the Southeast Asian country.



Against a backdrop of global geopolitical uncertainty, businesses are seeking to regionalise their operations and build more resilient business models, she said, stressing that Vietnam's strategic location has made it an attractive destination for Denmark’s investment projects.



Lina expressed confidence that trade cooperation will continue to expand, noting that Denmark was among the countries to early ratify the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA).



The diplomat said she hopes to see more Danish small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) enter the Vietnamese market, alongside established brands such as LEGO and Pandora. She added that potential areas include manufacturing, green shipping, healthcare, food and agriculture, where Danish companies have extensive experience.



Green energy and maritime economy serve as cooperation pillars



The ambassador noted that Vietnam has set ambitious goals in maritime development, seaport infrastructure and shipbuilding. As a country with a well-developed maritime economy, Denmark is focusing on improving energy efficiency and promoting greener energy use. She expressed hope that the two countries will strengthen cooperation in developing new technologies to help achieve the International Maritime Organisation (IMO)’s ambitious target of carbon neutrality by 2050.



Energy cooperation remains a fundamental pillar of bilateral relations, covering renewable energy, offshore wind power and energy-saving solutions, she said, noting that Denmark has worked with Vietnam on various studies and reports assessing the country's renewable energy and offshore wind potential.



Economic growth and rising investment inevitably increase energy demand, she said, noting that Danish investors, including LEGO and Carlsberg, also seek access to renewable energy in Vietnam. The diplomat revealed that she will attend the inauguration of Carlsberg's solar power project in Vietnam in the coming days.



During General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam's recent visit to Denmark, the two sides also signed a business agreement on a pilot offshore wind power project, she said, showing the hope to see the two countries' strategic vision translated into concrete decisions and projects during her tenure, paving the way for wind turbines to appear off Vietnam's coast.



To encourage investment amid geopolitical uncertainty, Denmark has also announced new investment instruments to mitigate risks and make financing solutions more accessible to businesses implementing projects in Vietnam.



From development assistance to equal partnership



Lina noted that Denmark was among the first Western countries to establish diplomatic relations with Vietnam. In the early years, bilateral ties were largely characterised by development assistance, with Danish aid supporting the development of several industries of Vietnam during its national reconstruction.



The elevation of bilateral ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership followed the state visit to Denmark by General Secretary and President Lam and his spouse from October 19-21.



The diplomat highlighted the significance of the visit, during which the Danish King and Queen welcomed the Vietnamese leader, who was accompanied by a large business delegation. The two sides signed government-level cooperation agreements in energy, food and agriculture, statistics, and metrology. Another 15 agreements between businesses from the two countries were announced, including several involving major investments in Vietnam.



Expanding local and people-to-people exchanges



The ambassador stressed that cooperation between localities was as important as political ties, trade and people-to-people exchanges, expressing hope for more partnerships between cities in the two countries.



Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City are both members of the C40 Cities Climate Leadership Group, of which Copenhagen is also a member. This provides a platform for sharing experience in the circular economy, urban development and energy efficiency, she said.



Over the past 55 years, many Vietnamese students have studied and attended training programmes in Denmark through development cooperation schemes. Highlighting research partnerships and the contributions of Vietnamese alumni, she expressed hope for more student exchanges.



She noted that Danes traditionally viewed Vietnam mainly as a tourist destination, known for its holidays, cuisine and scenic attractions. The Danish Embassy therefore hopes to promote a more comprehensive understanding of Vietnam, particularly its economic and technological achievements and the rapid transformation of its business community.



Affirming that Europe, including Denmark, will remain a partner of Vietnam, the ambassador said bilateral ties had evolved over 55 years from “sharing and support” to an “equal partnership”, in which the two countries cooperate, share experience and learn from each other as they advance their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership./.

VNA