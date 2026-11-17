Tokyo (VNA) – The Vietnamese Academic Network in Japan (VANJ)’s recent 7th annual conference linked more than 200 Vietnamese, Japanese and international scientists, experts, businesses and research students to push research cooperation, technology transfer and quality workforce development.

Chaired by VANJ, the event was co-hosted by the Vietnamese Consulate General in Fukuoka, the Vietnam-Japan Specialists’ Association (VJS) and Hiroshima University.

It was a key annual fixture for Vietnam's intellectual community in Japan, tightening links among scientists at Japanese universities, research institutes and tech companies while opening cooperation with domestic research bodies.

VANJ 2026's edge is interdisciplinary research. It connects fields with heavy socio-economic impact, including semiconductors, AI, digital transformation, advanced materials, smart infrastructure, energy, environment and sustainable agriculture. It runs plenary and thematic sessions, research reports and poster presentations, giving young researchers direct access to seasoned experts.

In the plenary session, Prof. Shinji Kaneko, Executive Vice President of Hiroshima University, presented Hiroshima's Vietnam cooperation strategy beyond traditional academic exchange.

Nguyen Huy Hieu from FPT Japan reported on the evolution of Japan's Monozukuri manufacturing philosophy, from software-defined to AI-defined products. The two topics capture a key trend: universities must link tightly with businesses to turn knowledge into products, services and economic value, not just train and research.

A notable draw was the thematic sessions on semiconductors, materials and next-generation devices. Scientists presented on advanced semiconductor materials, component manufacturing, AI in materials discovery, optoelectronic devices, thermoelectric materials and technologies with potential in clean energy, electrified transport and biomedical devices. Reports also focused on semiconductor talent training, a Vietnamese priority for deeper participation in the global tech value chain.

Sessions on AI, data science and digital transformation covered applications in research, education, industry and sustainable development.

Unlike traditional conferences focused on publishing results, VANJ 2026 ran a business exchange, "Industry Voices: Technology, Careers, and Future Opportunities", on tech trends, real corporate requirements, professional skills and opportunities for young scientists and engineers. Linking research to business needs early can shorten the lab-to-market gap and improve commercialisation of scientific achievements.

In agriculture and environment, a separate session covered sustainable agricultural development, efficient use of biological resources, waste treatment, circular economy and biotechnology applications.

Prof. Tran Dang Xuan from Hiroshima University, organising committee member and VJS chairman, said Japan has an advanced sci-tech base, especially in materials, precision mechanics, semiconductors, biotechnology and manufacturing. Stronger links between Vietnamese experts in Japan and domestic universities, research institutes and businesses can create practical cooperation opportunities.

Through academic and business cooperation, VJS is pushing joint work in biotechnology, agriculture, energy, environment and high-tech talent training./.