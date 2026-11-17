Sydney (VNA) - Vietnamese Ambassador to Australia Pham Hung Tam had a working session with Australian Minister for Trade and Tourism Don Farrell in Canberra on November 16 to discuss concrete measures to further deepen bilateral trade ties.

Tam called on Australia to facilitate greater access for Vietnamese fresh fruits and seafood to its market, including the early resumption of fresh pomelo imports.

The Ambassador noted that two-way trade turnover in the first 10 months of 2026 had expanded by around 20% year on year. During the same period, Vietnam's tourism sector welcomed around 543,000 visitors from Australia, according to figures from the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

Against this backdrop, he proposed the two countries continue close coordination in effectively implementing the free trade agreements to which both are parties, towards the target of raising bilateral trade turnover to 20 billion USD.

For his part, Farrell spoke highly of recent progress in trade, tourism and education cooperation between the two countries.

The two sides also exchanged views on the global trade situation, several regional issues and relations among major powers of mutual concern to Vietnam and Australia.

The meeting was part of ongoing efforts to implement agreements reached during the State visit to Australia by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam from August 9-12.

During the visit, the two countries adopted three joint statements and signed 13 cooperation documents, including memoranda of understanding on agriculture and sustainable rural development, digital economy and vocational education. On that occasion, Vietnamese Minister of Industry and Trade Le Manh Hung and Farrell also agreed to accelerate market access procedures for agricultural products and foodstuff that are still facing technical barriers./.