Kuala Lumpur (VNA) – Vietnam is entering 2027 with one of the strongest growth prospects in ASEAN, with its appeal extending beyond manufacturing to the listed stock market, according to Shan Saeed, chief economist at Malaysia-based property technology group IQI Juwai.

In an interview with the Vietnam News Agency (VNA), Saeed said Vietnam's economic performance and investment momentum provide a solid foundation for further growth.

The country's GDP expanded 9.01% in the first nine months of 2026 from a year earlier, with growth reaching 9.95% in the third quarter. Manufacturing rose 11.36%, while services grew 8.69%.

By the end of October, retail sales of goods and services increased 7.7%, providing domestic demand support as export orders showed signs of slowing.

For 2027, Vietnam's real GDP growth is forecast to reach between 8.2% and 9.5%, placing it among ASEAN's five strongest-performing economies, Saeed said. This is higher than the Asian Development Bank's (ADB) forecast of 7.6%.

The more optimistic outlook assumes faster implementation of public infrastructure projects and stronger contributions from newly developed production capacity. Achieving the upper end of the forecast will also depend on stable household purchasing power.

Vietnam's disbursed foreign direct investment (FDI) reached 24.08 billion USD in the first ten months of 2026, up 13.1% year on year.

Saeed said the country is well positioned to absorb investment thanks to its established manufacturing clusters, which provide global businesses with access to supplier networks, skilled workers and export-oriented logistics systems.

He identified three major areas expected to drive growth in 2027.

First, electronics manufacturing is set to benefit from increasingly developed supplier networks. Samsung's 1.5-billion-USD semiconductor testing plant, scheduled to begin operations in November 2027, reflects Vietnam's progress towards higher value-added activities.

Second, industrial parks, logistics and energy infrastructure are expected to gain from manufacturers' growing demand for ready-to-use industrial land, stable electricity supplies and better transport connections.

Third, modern retail, e-commerce and tourism are likely to expand, supported by resilient household spending and rising demand for travel and consumer services.

Vietnam's investment appeal is also spreading to its listed stock market. The phased inclusion of Vietnamese stocks in FTSE Russell indices, starting on September 21, 2026 and scheduled for completion in September 2027, will give local shares greater exposure to global investment funds.

Saeed noted that a key challenge for Vietnam in 2027 would be to turn investment and market momentum into higher productivity, deeper domestic supply chains and sustained growth in real incomes./.