Hanoi (VNA) - The UK–Vietnam Commodity Derivatives Market Forum took place in Hanoi on November 27, bringing together representatives of regulatory agencies, commodity exchanges, financial institutions, businesses and experts from both countries to share experience and promote the development of a modern, transparent and secure commodity derivatives market in Vietnam.

Addressing the opening ceremony, Tran Huu Linh, Director of the Agency for Domestic Market Surveillance and Development under the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MOIT), stressed that the market will help businesses and producers hedge against price fluctuations and improve competitiveness.

Vietnam is refining its legal framework, prioritising commodities in which it has strengths, particularly Robusta coffee, while improving warehousing, logistics and international connectivity, Linh said. He called on the UK to continue sharing expertise and supporting market simulations to help Vietnam develop a suitable model.

According to Linh, the ministry is implementing a scheme to develop Vietnam's commodity derivatives trading market for 2026–2030, with a vision to 2045. It has also drafted a law on commodity derivatives trading, which was considered by the 16th National Assembly at its second session. These are important steps towards establishing legal frameworks and guiding the development of a synchronised market in line with international practices.

Welcoming Vietnam’s development orientation, Alexandra Smith, Consul General of the UK in Ho Chi Minh City affirmed the UK's readiness to share experience, connect experts and businesses, and support access to technology and market infrastructure solutions.

She stressed that an effective commodity derivatives market required not only a trading platform but also reliable infrastructure, sound governance, transparent data, integrated logistics and effective supervision.

Vietnam and the UK upgraded their ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in October 2025, opening up new cooperation opportunities in economics, trade, investment and finance. At the 15th meeting of the Vietnam–UK Joint Economic and Trade Committee (JETCO) on November 25, the two sides included continued cooperation in developing the commodity derivatives market in their joint statement.

Accordingly, cooperation will focus on sharing experience in product development, listing, exchange operations, clearing and settlement, risk management, and international market connectivity. The UK also presented the MOIT with a Commodity Derivatives Exchange Handbook, providing practical guidance on exchange organisation and operations.

The forum featured two interconnected simulation sessions recreating the entire commodity derivatives transaction process, from registration, customer and business identity verification (KYC/KYB), and broker connectivity to order placement and matching, clearing, margin management, physical delivery and market supervision.

The simulations provided Vietnamese participants with practical insights into market operations and coordination among exchanges, clearing organisations, banks, brokerage firms and technology providers. These practical experiences offer valuable lessons for Vietnam as it studies and refines its commodity derivatives market model.

The Mercantile Exchange of Vietnam (MXV) and the UK's CWT Commodity Logistics inked a memoranda of understanding (MoU) on developing exchange-recognised warehousing systems and physical delivery mechanisms for futures contracts. The partnership is expected to help strengthen links between the derivatives market and the underlying commodities market while gradually improving warehousing and delivery infrastructure.

Meanwhile, the Global On-chain Economy Alliance of Vietnam (GOE Alliance) and the UK's Traydstream signed an MoU on applying AI to trade document verification, helping Vietnamese exporters streamline document processing and access trade finance.

The event also featured technology displays and business networking activities, creating opportunities for local agencies, organisations and businesses to explore solutions and expand partnerships with international solution providers./.