Tel Aviv (VNA) – More than 40 Israeli businesses attended a business networking workshop in Tel Aviv on November 16 to seek Vietnamese suppliers and explore new business opportunities.

The event was jointly organised by the Vietnam Trade Office in Israel and the Federation of Israeli Chambers of Commerce (FICC), bringing together companies involved in importing goods and exporting equipment and technologies.

Speaking at the workshop, Ksenia Koroleva, Head of International Cooperation at FICC, said the event offered Israeli importers an opportunity to expand partnerships and seek overseas sources of supply, with Vietnam regarded as an important sourcing market. It also laid the groundwork for stronger cooperation between FICC and the Vietnam Trade Office in 2027, she added.

Le Thai Hoa, Trade Counsellor at the Vietnamese Embassy in Israel and head of the Trade Office, outlined key provisions of the Vietnam-Israel Free Trade Agreement (VIFTA) and the opportunities it has generated after nearly two years of implementation.

Amid disruptions to supply chains in Israel caused by the ongoing conflict, more Israeli businesses are seeking new suppliers and partners, particularly for products in which Vietnam has strong export capabilities, he said.

At the business-matching session, Israeli importers and distribution representatives expressed interest in securing stable, large-volume supplies from Vietnam. Their needs cover food and processed food, agricultural products, confectionery, consumer goods, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, household products, tyres, construction materials, electronics and office equipment.

The Vietnam Trade Office provided market information and helped connect Israeli importers with suitable Vietnamese businesses, manufacturers and exporters. It also introduced a number of trade fairs and specialised exhibitions scheduled to take place in Vietnam in 2027, encouraging Israeli companies to attend to explore the market and establish direct partnerships.

According to statistics cited at the event, two-way trade between Vietnam and Israel reached nearly 3.5 billion USD in the first 10 months of 2026, up 12.7% year on year. Vietnam's exports to Israel totalled 997.1 million USD, surging 41.4%.

If market conditions remain stable, bilateral trade is projected to reach around 4.4 billion USD for the whole year, with Vietnam's exports estimated at about 1.3 billion USD.

The workshop is expected to strengthen business links, broaden market access and support further growth in Vietnamese exports to Israel./.