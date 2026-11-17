Hanoi (VNA) – The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.



– China's national English-language newspaper China Daily on November 17 published an article by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam titled “One Ocean, One Future.”



The article was published on the occasion of his attendance at the 33rd APEC Economic Leaders' Week in Shenzhen, China, and his bilateral engagements there from November 17 to 20. Read full story



– General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President of Vietnam To Lam held talks with General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and President of China Xi Jinping in Shenzhen on November 17, proposing the two sides continue elevating strategic trust.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President of Vietnam To Lam (L) holds talks with General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and President of China Xi Jinping in Shenzhen on November 17, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

The talks took place on the occasion of the Vietnamese leader’s attendance at the 33rd Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Week and bilateral engagements in China. Read full story



– Prime Minister Le Minh Hung has called on the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and Japan to continue renewing and improving the effectiveness of their cooperation and work together to shape a future of development and prosperity.



He made the call during the 29th ASEAN–Japan Summit in Manila on November 17 as part of the 49th ASEAN Summit and related meetings. Read full story



– Vietnam regards energy security as the bedrock of fast, sustainable growth and economic resilience, Prime Minister Le Minh Hung told the fourth Asia Zero-Emission Community (AZEC) Leaders' Meeting in Manila, the Philippines on November 17, as part of the 49th ASEAN Summit and Related Meetings.



PM Hung praised Japan for driving AZEC cooperation as energy security and global supply chains come under strain. He cited the POWERR Asia initiative, which arranged crude oil supplies for Vietnam’s Nghi Son Refinery as concrete evidence of what regional cooperation can deliver. Read full story



– Prime Minister Le Minh Hung attended the 29th ASEAN+3 Summit in Manila, the Philippines, on November 17, during which he proposed three priorities for further strengthening ASEAN+3 cooperation.



Against the backdrop of profound changes in the regional and global situation, he stressed the need for ASEAN+3 to improve forecasting and cooperation capacity to proactively prevent and respond to emerging challenges. Read full story



– Vietnam had 18.08 million unemployment insurance participants as of late October, up 10.54% year-on-year, according to the Vietnam Social Security (VSS).

A civil servant handles procedures on unemployment insurance at the Nghe An provincial Employment Service Centre. (Photo: VNA)

During the first 10 months of the year, 660,739 people received unemployment benefits, an increase of 0.64% compared to the same period last year. Meanwhile, 15,668 people received vocational training support, up 38.61%. Read full story



– The first Vietnam Culture Festival 2026 will take place in the southern province of An Giang from November 23-27, the Vietnam Exhibition Centre for Culture and Arts under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism announced on November 16.



The event is being held in response to Vietnam Culture Day on November 24, aiming to honour national cultural values, foster pride in and love for Vietnamese culture, and inspire aspirations for national development in the new era. Read full story./.