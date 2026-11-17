Manila (VNA) – Vietnam regards energy security as the bedrock of fast, sustainable growth and economic resilience, Prime Minister Le Minh Hung told the fourth Asia Zero-Emission Community (AZEC) Leaders' Meeting in Manila, the Philippines on November 17, as part of the 49th ASEAN Summit and Related Meetings.

PM Hung praised Japan for driving AZEC cooperation as energy security and global supply chains come under strain. He cited the POWERR Asia initiative, which arranged crude oil supplies for Vietnam’s Nghi Son Refinery as concrete evidence of what regional cooperation can deliver.

Vietnam is improving mechanisms and policies for energy infrastructure and rolling out its national plan for petroleum and gas reserve and supply infrastructure through 2030, with a vision to 2050, he said.

To make AZEC cooperation effective and substantive, he proposed two priorities. The first is stronger regional cooperation on oil and gas reserves and supply. He called for experience sharing, technical support, technology transfer and exchanges on investment and management models for reserve infrastructure.

Vietnam welcomes the special Manila session between AZEC ministers and oil and gas exporters, and backs voluntary, equal and mutually beneficial cooperation tailored to each country’s conditions and needs, he said.

The second is a bigger connecting role for Japan and AZEC partners. The PM urged pooling finance, sharing experience, transferring technology and pulling in the private sector to build energy reserve and supply infrastructure, turning initiatives into concrete projects that benefit members and the region.

Heads of delegations at the fourth AZEC Leaders' Meeting in Manila, the Philippines, on November 17, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

He said he is confident that solidarity, cooperation and shared responsibility for common prosperity will keep AZEC contributing to an energy-resilient Asia with fast, sustainable growth.

AZEC is a Japan-led initiative with 11 members, including Japan, Australia, Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

Leaders reaffirmed AZEC’s cooperation principles, stressing simultaneous progress on climate response, inclusive economic growth and energy security under the “one goal, many pathways” approach.

They welcomed Timor-Leste as an AZEC partner and agreed to develop the mechanism toward AZEC 2.0, with a focus on resilient economies and energy systems. Priorities include diversifying energy supply, bolstering oil and gas security, securing essential minerals, reinforcing supply chains, upgrading industry, developing advanced technology and pushing innovation.

The meeting adopted the AZEC Leaders’ Joint Statement and recommended that responsible ministers keep following the Action Plan. The fifth AZEC Leaders' Meeting is scheduled for 2027 in Singapore./.