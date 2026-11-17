Beijing (VNA) – Hosting the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) activities in 2027 gives Vietnam a platform to lift its global standing, deepen regional economic links and shape the forum’s agenda, said Prof. Cheng Hanping, Executive Director of the Institute of Regional and Country Studies and Director of the Vietnam Research Centre at Zhejiang University of Technology in China.

Commenting on Vietnam’s contributions to propelling regional economic integration, free trade, digital economic cooperation, green transition and sustainable growth, Cheng told the Vietnam News Agency that the country persists in multilateralism and pursues open and inclusive views. These are also factors tied to Vietnam’s economic development and international integration.

As Vietnam’s export-oriented economy leaves it exposed to global swings, staying anchored to multilateral mechanisms and common rules is therefore both a buffer and a growth strategy, he said, adding that Vietnam’s development record has drawn international attention and is no accident. Multilateralism and rules-based cooperation have helped it absorb external shocks and supports regional economic stability.

For APEC 2027, Vietnam is preparing an agenda built around an open, innovative and prosperous Asia-Pacific, which serves its own development and signals its contribution to cooperation among regional economies.

The upside starts with visibility. Hosting APEC meetings lets the world see a confident Vietnam in reform mode, spreading its image and development gains. It also creates momentum for people-to-people ties and tourism.

According to him, Phu Quoc as the venue is a smart pick. It is a draw for international visitors and can pull in more foreign tourists and service revenue. APEC mechanisms also gives Vietnam a trade and investment lever, including trade facilitation, tariff cuts and broader economic connectivity for an economy dependent on manufacturing, processing and trade.

Hosting also forces infrastructure upgrades in the host locality, from transport, urban rail to environmental clean-up and service quality. Those are conference needs but also permanent benefits for residents and tourism, the professor opined.

As Vietnam will take over from China, Cheng said China wants the digital economy, AI and supply chain stability to stay on APEC’s 2027 agenda so priorities do not stall during host handover. APEC should move beyond declarations and slogans, with concrete action, refreshed cooperation mechanisms and possibly new ones to keep coordination alive and deliver results.

Trade rules are another front mentioned by him. China and Vietnam can coordinate more in global and regional trade rules and facilitation, as well as tariff reduction mechanisms, pushing development-friendly agendas that support global and regional growth.

With the world economy volatile, close neighbours Vietnam and China share development orientations and can do more together at multilateral forums. A people-centred approach and focus on development and living standards should anchor their exchanges and coordination as they prepare for APEC 2027, he added.

In closing, he said he expects Vietnam and China to keep coordinating closely, carry forward continuity agendas and expand concrete cooperation mechanisms so the 2027 APEC Economic Leaders' Week delivers tangible results./.