Manila (VNA) – President of the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) Tran Thanh Man met with President of the National Parliament of Timor-Leste Maria Fernanda Lay in Manila, the Philippines, on November 17, during which both sides agreed to step up the exchanges of delegations at all levels between the two legislatures.

At their meeting on the sidelines of the 47th General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA-47), the two leaders also consented to promote the parliaments' role in refining legal frameworks and supervising the implementation of bilateral agreements to facilitate economic, trade and investment cooperation, while enhancing consultations at multilateral forums such as the AIPA and the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU).

NA President Man expressed his pleasure at meeting Fernanda Lay again and congratulated Timor-Leste on its achievements during the first year of its ASEAN membership, as well as the AIPA Executive Committee's agreement to submit a resolution to the General Assembly for consideration and approval of the admission of the Timor-Leste National Parliament as AIPA's 11th official member.

He spoke highly of the positive development in Vietnam-Timor-Leste relations, particularly the outcomes of Prime Minister Kay Rala Xanana Gusmão's visit to Vietnam in June and the meeting between General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam and President José Ramos-Horta in September.

Looking ahead to the 25th anniversary of diplomatic relations in 2027, NA President Man proposed the two sides expedite the organisation of the first meeting of their Joint Committee and expand cooperation in trade, investment, agriculture, food security, energy, telecommunications, and education and training.

He expressed his hope that Timor-Leste would continue creating favourable conditions for Vietnamese businesses to invest and operate in the country, affirming that Vietnam stood ready to supply rice to Timor-Leste. Vietnam is also willing to share experience and support Timor-Leste in fulfilling its ASEAN commitments and preparing to assume the ASEAN Chairmanship in 2029.

Regarding regional cooperation, NA President Man called on the two sides to continue coordinating efforts to uphold the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN)'s common stances and settle disputes by peaceful means in accordance with international law.

For her part, Fernanda Lay expressed her agreement with NA President Man's proposals and thanked Vietnam for supporting Timor-Leste's regional integration process and participation in AIPA, as well as helping the country ensure food security amid difficulties facing its agricultural sector.

She said the Timor-Leste National Parliament had planned to adopt a resolution ratifying the visa exemption agreement for ordinary passport holders between the two countries and would work to promote the implementation of bilateral agreements on trade and investment.

On this occasion, NA President Man cordially invited Fernanda Lay to visit Vietnam at a convenient time and the latter accepted the invitation with pleasure./.