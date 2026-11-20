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Culture evolves into driving force for development
From the early days of the nation, President Ho Chi Minh recognised the important role of culture in the revolutionary cause. At the first National Cultural Conference in 1946, he stressed that culture must light the way for the nation. This vision went beyond cultural and artistic activities, highlighting culture’s role in shaping people’s ideology, ethics and character, while inspiring aspirations to build the country.
Vietnam builds talent base for international financial centre
As the Vietnam International Financial Centre (VIFC) begins operations and attracts more international financial institutions, demand for highly skilled professionals is expected to rise sharply. This demand will come from the centre's management and members, as well as global capability centres (GCCs) and innovation centres that international organisations are expected to establish there.
10th National Sports Games open in Ho Chi Minh City
The 10th National Sports Games officially opened in Ho Chi Minh City on November 21 with vibrant artistic performances and impressive ceremonies, marking the start of Vietnam’s largest sporting event.
Vietnamese banh mi finds a place in Canada’s multicultural life
In Toronto, Vietnamese banh mi is finding its way onto lunch menus and into international students’ cultural exchanges. From a shop run by a former Vietnamese student to an event at Vega Academy, the sandwich is introducing more people to Vietnamese culture.
Ethnic community in Quang Ngai strives to preserve traditional dress
With traditional Ca Dong dress at risk of disappearing, local authorities and communities in the central province of Quang Ngai are seeking ways to protect and promote cultural values passed down through generations, ensuring these garments remain part of community life.
Bac Ninh boosts technology ties with Republic of Korea
Bac Ninh city is strengthening cooperation and people-to-people exchanges with the Republic of Korea, a strategic partner, while tapping into Korean investment to drive economic growth.
Vietnamese, Azerbaijani leaders seek deeper Strategic Partnership
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam held talks with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Hanoi on November 21, discussing ways to deepen the two countries’ Strategic Partnership and expand cooperation in areas of mutual interest.
Vietnam Culture Day 2026 kicks off in Hanoi
Hanoi officially opened a series of activities to celebrate Vietnam Culture Day 2026, with an opening ceremony held at the stage in front of the King Ly Thai To Monument in the pedestrian area around Hoan Kiem Lake on the morning of November 21.
Welcome ceremony held for Azerbaijani President
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and his spouse hosted an official welcome ceremony for Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and his spouse at the National Assembly House in Hanoi on the morning of November 21.
Muong Ang moves towards sustainable coffee value chain
With more than 2,100 hectares under cultivation, Muong Ang is home to the largest concentrated coffee-growing area in Dien Bien province. To increase the value of this key agricultural product, the locality is attracting investment in deep processing while promoting links between businesses and coffee growers, gradually building a sustainable production and consumption chain.
Make-in-Vietnam products shine at Malaysia tech expo
The Smart Nation Expo 2026, held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, from November 17-19, brought together more than 200 exhibitors and thousands of visitors from across the region. Vietnamese technology enterprises made a strong impression with their active participation, showcasing the capabilities of “Make in Vietnam” digital products and expanding their international cooperation networks.
Vietnam promotes coffee culture in New York
Vietnam’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations and Trung Nguyen Legend recently hosted a cultural exchange event in New York, bringing together international diplomats to explore Vietnamese coffee culture, from traditional phin-filter brewing to the “Coffee Meditation” experience, ahead of Vietnam Culture Day on November 24.
"Red study tour" programme brings Vietnamese, Chinese youth closer together
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam, his spouse and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation, met with young Vietnamese and Chinese participants in the “Red Study Tour” programme in Yunnan province on November 20.
APEC 2027: Shaping new era of resilience and prosperity together
With a theme centred on creating a new era of resilience, innovation and shared prosperity, Vietnam aims to make APEC 2027 a year that builds on past achievements while charting new directions for cooperation to meet the region’s evolving development needs.
Educators’ vital role highlighted on Vietnamese Teachers’ Day
For generations, Vietnamese students have carried cherished memories of their teachers, who patiently guided them through their first lessons and helped prepare them for life's challenges.
Top leader visits Ho Chi Minh relic site, meets Yunnan Party chief in China
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam, his spouse Ngo Phuong Ly and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation visited the former residence of President Ho Chi Minh in Kunming city, Yunnan province, China, on the afternoon of November 19. He also received Secretary of the Communist Party of China Committee of Yunnan province Mo Gaoyi in Kunming city on the same day.
Vietnamese leader proposes three priorities to strengthen APEC
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam led a high-level Vietnamese delegation to the 33rd APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting in Shenzhen, China, on November 19.
Dien Bien youth carry ethnic cultural heritage forward
From school clubs to community performances, young people in Dien Bien are finding creative ways to preserve and promote the cultural heritage of ethnic groups, helping traditional dances, songs and values reach wider audiences.
Vietnamese leader meets Singaporean, Papua New Guinean PMs in Shenzhen
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam met with Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape on the sidelines of the 2026 APEC Economic Leaders’ Week in Shenzhen, China, on November 18 and 19, respectively.
Sea of clouds highlights Muong Ang's tourism potential
Every year from October to December, a sea of clouds blankets Tang Quai pass and the Muong Ang valley in Dien Bien province, north-western Vietnam, attracting thousands of visitors. Making use of this natural attraction and its more than 2,100 hectares of coffee plantations, the locality is developing agro-ecological tourism to create sustainable livelihoods.