Manila (VNA) – President of the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) Tran Thanh Man and a high-ranking NA delegation left Manila for Hanoi on the evening of November 18, concluding a successful working visit to attend the 47th General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA-47) in the Philippines at the invitation of Speaker of the House of Representatives Faustino “Bojie” G. Dy III, President of AIPA-47.

During the two-day visit, the top legislator of Vietnam attended and delivered remarks at the AIPA-47 Executive Committee Meeting, the opening ceremony and the first plenary session.

In his address, he called on AIPA to leverage the strengths of parliamentary diplomacy and focus on three priorities: consolidating the foundations for peace, stability and the rule of law; creating a legal corridor for a resilient and prosperous ASEAN; and putting people at the centre of all parliamentary decisions.

Through his speeches, the NA President reaffirmed Vietnam’s support for the Philippines in its roles as ASEAN Chair in 2026 and President of AIPA-47. He also reiterated Vietnam’s strong and consistent commitment to making ASEAN a top priority in its foreign policy, expressing confidence that AIPA will continue to work alongside governments to translate ASEAN commitments into action.

Notably, at the opening ceremony of AIPA-47, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam sent a message congratulating the Philippines on its chairmanship of ASEAN in 2026 and its presidency of AIPA-47. He commended the Philippines and other member countries for helping ASEAN overcome numerous challenges and achieve significant cooperation outcomes, while highlighting the historic milestone of Timor-Leste’s National Parliament officially becoming AIPA’s 11th member.

The message, together with NA President Man’s attendance and the active, sustained contributions and preparations by NA Vice President Nguyen Doan Anh throughout the event, demonstrated Vietnam’s commitment to working with other member parliaments to make more practical contributions to AIPA’s activities and help build a resilient, dynamic, innovative and people-centred ASEAN Community.

On the sidelines of the event, NA President Man also held bilateral meetings and exchanges with heads of parliamentary delegations from AIPA member countries and partners, including the Philippines, Timor-Leste, Laos, Cambodia, Singapore and Brunei.

At the meetings, partners affirmed their high regard for relations with Vietnam, including parliamentary ties, and expressed their wish to promote parliamentary cooperation through bilateral and multilateral channels. They highlighted the importance of sharing experience in legislation and supervision, parliamentarian exchanges and coordination in improving the legal environment.

They also expressed interest in expanding cooperation with Vietnam in areas such as defence, security, trade, investment, education, tourism, oil and gas, chemicals, Halal food production, food security, the marine economy, science – technology, innovation, telecommunications, energy and infrastructure.

The sides underscored the importance of maintaining regional peace and stability and upholding ASEAN’s common principles and positions on the East Sea. They also pledged to make active and responsible contributions to the formulation of an effective and substantive code of conduct in the East Sea (COC), in line with international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

Throughout the event, NA Vice President Anh also engaged in a range of activities, including paying a courtesy call on the AIPA-47 President on behalf of the NA President and holding bilateral meetings with partners from Laos, Cambodia, Bahrain, Algeria and Spain, among others.

The meetings helped strengthen parliamentary cooperation and lay the groundwork for broader partnerships beyond the parliamentary sphere, bringing practical benefits to the people of each country.

NA President Man’s visit to AIPA-47 in the Philippines, along with its agenda and substantive discussions, reflected Vietnam’s determination to further promote the NA’s legislative, supervisory and representative roles in upholding the people’s will and aspirations, while advancing legal harmonisation and creating a favourable institutional framework for inclusive and sustainable development.

Through parliamentary diplomacy, Vietnam is committed to continuing to work with AIPA alongside the government channel to translate ASEAN commitments into reality and effectively implement the ASEAN Community Vision 2045./.