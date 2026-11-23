Hai Phong (VNA) – Prime Minister Le Minh Hung attended a ceremony in the northern city of Hai Phong on November 23 to present Communist Party of Vietnam membership badges to veteran Party members, organised by the municipal Party Committee.



In accordance with the Party Statutes implementation regulations, a total of 4,148 Party members in Hai Phong were awarded badges marking 30 years or more of Party membership following a decision issued on November 7, 2026. Among them, 20 received the 80-year badges, two the 75-year badges and 13 the 70-year badges.



At the ceremony, on behalf of the Party and State leaders, PM Hung presented and pinned 80-year, 75-year and 70-year Party membership badges on nine Party members or their family representatives. He also visited Nguyen Thanh Ngo, born in 1930, at his home in Hai Duong ward, and personally presented and pinned the 80-year badge on him.



Expressing his emotion at attending the ceremony honouring veteran Party members in Hai Phong, the PM said the great achievements made under the Party’s leadership over nearly 100 years are the culmination of the wisdom, efforts, sacrifices and tireless dedication of generations of officials, Party members and people.



Looking back on the contributions of those receiving the badges, he expressed his profound appreciation for their sustained service across different periods, from directly taking part in guerrilla activities and combat, working in the national women's movement, mobilising the people and establishing revolutionary bases, to building armed forces, strengthening Party organisations, local administrations and mass organisations, developing production, and contributing to education and healthcare.



Even after retiring, they have remained closely involved with their Party cells, drawing on their experience and standing to contribute to community affairs in their villages and residential groups, he noted.



Prime Minister Le Minh Hung addresses the ceremony (Photo: VNA)

The PM acknowledged and expressed deep gratitude for their contributions to national liberation and reunification, national development and the building of their homeland in Hai Phong.



He stressed that the Party membership badges presented today are among the Party’s most prestigious honours, recognising and paying tribute to a lifetime of dedication, commitment and steadfast sacrifice for communist ideals. They are a vivid testament to the mettle and honour of Party members who have remained faithful to their oath under the Party’s glorious flag. Each badge not only honours the past but also strengthens the present and inspired confidence in the future, serving as a profound reminder that today’s generations must live, work and contribute in ways worthy of the sacrifices and contributions of those who came before them, the PM stated.



To ensure that the revolutionary flame continues to burn brightly through the energy, intellect and aspirations of younger generations, the PM asked Hai Phong to further assert its pioneering role by pursuing rapid, sustainable and far-reaching development and making greater contributions to the country as a whole.



He urged the municipal Party Committee, People’s Council, People’s Committee, Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee and mass organisations to listen to and carefully consider the valuable opinions of veteran Party members. He called for special and thoughtful attention to their material and spiritual well-being, and for all policies and entitlements for people with meritorious service, the elderly and senior Party members to be implemented fully and promptly.



The PM expressed his hope that veteran Party members will continue to serve as trusted sources of moral support for Party organisations and local authorities, using their experience, wisdom and prestige to offer constructive contributions to Party building and the development of clean and strong administrations at all levels./.