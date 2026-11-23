Hai Phong (VNA) – Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan met with female heads of diplomatic missions and representatives of international organisations in Vietnam on November 23 on the occasion of Vietnam Culture Day (November 24).



The official also joined the delegation on a visit to learn about traditional pottery-making in Chu Dau village, Thai Tan commune, the northern city of Hai Phong. The craft has a history spanning nearly 600 years.



At the meeting, Xuan extended the best wishes to the female ambassadors and heads of international organisations in Vietnam.



She noted that Vietnam takes pride in its long-standing culture, which is unified in diversity and rich in identity. The year 2026 marks a special milestone as November 24 is being observed as Vietnam Culture Day for the first time, coinciding with the 80th anniversary of the first National Cultural Conference.



This reaffirms the Vietnamese Party and State's consistent position that "culture is the spiritual foundation of society, serving both as an objective and a driving force, as well as an important endogenous resource for the country's fast and sustainable development in the new era".



In September 2026, the United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution proclaiming 2027–2036 the International Decade of Culture for Sustainable Development, reflecting the international community's shared recognition of culture's indispensable role in sustainable development. Culture should be placed at the centre of development, alongside the economy, society and the environment, she said.



The initiative was launched by Vietnam, together with countries in the core group, and co-sponsored by more than 100 others.



On this occasion, the Vice President expressed sincere gratitude to governments and international organisations for supporting Vietnam in advancing the initiative.



She stressed that amid global uncertainty, culture plays an increasingly important role in reconciling differences and bringing countries and peoples closer together. Cultural exchanges help enhance mutual understanding and respect for each nation's distinct values and identity, thereby building trust, fostering friendship and promoting cooperation.



Vietnam always attaches great importance to cultural diplomacy and wishes to strengthen cooperation with other countries and international organisations, promoting the value of cultural heritage, historical and cultural sites, and traditional craft villages. Such efforts will help deepen international friendship and cooperation while advancing the cultural and social development of each country, said the Vice President.



Xuan voiced her hope that the female ambassadors, chargés d'affaires and heads of international organisations will continue to serve as bridges of friendship, helping strengthen political trust, promote cultural exchanges, advance gender equality and boost economic cooperation between Vietnam and other countries and international organisations, for peace, friendship and development in the region and the world.



Speaking on behalf of the female heads of diplomatic missions and international organisations in Vietnam, Romanian Ambassador Cristina Romila thanked the Vice President for the invitation and warm welcome in a meaningful setting that celebrates the richness and diversity of Vietnamese culture.



She said the visit to Chu Dau pottery village left a deep impression on the delegation. Witnessing first-hand the process of creating exquisite ceramic products and listening to the historical stories behind each piece had given her a deeper appreciation of Vietnam's cultural heritage.



The ambassador noted that culture builds bridges between peoples, enhances mutual understanding and lays the foundation for lasting friendship. Like Vietnam, Romania is a country rich in cultural heritage, traditions, handicrafts and national identity. Preserving this invaluable heritage while sharing its values with international friends is both a responsibility and an opportunity for nations to grow closer.



She described the meeting as particularly meaningful, providing an opportunity for women representing different countries and international organisations to explore and honour Vietnamese culture in a warm, open and mutually respectful atmosphere.



Women, she said, are playing an increasingly important role in diplomacy, international relations and efforts to promote peace and cooperation. Through dialogue, professionalism, empathy and determination, they help build bridges of friendship between nations towards a more peaceful, inclusive and humane world.



Romila wished Vietnam continued success in preserving and promoting its cultural heritage, expressing confidence that friendship and cooperation between Vietnam and countries around the world will continue to deepen and grow stronger./.

VNA