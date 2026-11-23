Seoul (VNA) – The Vietnamese Embassy in the Republic of Korea (RoK) held a Great National Unity Festival and Vietnam Culture Day 2026 celebration on November 21, bringing together nearly 200 representatives of the Vietnamese community living, studying and working across the country.

The event was attended by Vietnamese Ambassador to the RoK Vu Ho, Minister Counsellor Nguyen Thi Thai Binh, representatives of agencies, businesses and community organisations, and prominent members of the Vietnamese community.

The gathering aimed to strengthen solidarity among overseas Vietnamese while providing a platform for cultural exchange and the preservation and promotion of the nation's traditional values.

In his opening remarks, Ho emphasised the special significance of culture to Vietnamese people living far from their homeland. Culture encompasses not only language, customs and traditions but also serves as a spiritual bond connecting individuals with their families, homeland and national roots.

He noted that as the Vietnamese community in the RoK is becoming larger in size and diverse, its strength depends not simply on numbers but also on solidarity, mutual support and the reputation Vietnamese people built in their host society. He praised the contributions of Vietnamese workers, entrepreneurs, intellectuals, students and Vietnamese-Korean multicultural families to the RoK's development and friendship between the two countries.

The ambassador also highlighted the importance of preserving the Vietnamese language and passing on cultural identity to younger generations born and raised in the RoK. Maintaining cultural identity, he said, does not mean closing oneself off from the outside world, but rather providing a solid foundation for confident integration and greater contributions to society.

Dao Tuan Hung, Chairman of the Association of Vietnamese Community in the RoK, expressed pride in the Vietnamese community, which now numbers more than 372,000, making it the country's second-largest foreign community.

He said that with the embassy's support, the network of Vietnamese associations has continued to expand in 2026, while Vietnamese language classes, cultural and sporting activities, and initiatives supporting the homeland, including activities related to Truong Sa, has remained active.

Looking ahead to 2027, the association pledges to further support the community's material and spiritual well-being and serve as a bridge for strengthening the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Vietnam and the RoK.

Lee Hoon, Chairman of the Ly Hoa Son (Lee Hwasan) Clan in the RoK, recalled the more than 800-year historical connection dating back to the arrival of Prince Ly Long Tuong on the Korean Peninsula.

He thanked Vietnamese expatriates, migrant families, students and workers for participating in the Vietnam-RoK global exchange event in October, marking 800 years since Prince Ly Long Tuong settled in Bonghwa. He vowed that his clan will continue promoting people-to-people exchanges and friendship between the two nations.

A highlight of the celebration was a special art programme entitled "Colours of the Homeland", jointly organised by the Vietnamese Embassy, the State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese and the Military Music and Dance Theatre./.