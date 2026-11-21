Lam Dong (VNA) - The “K-Vietnam Wellness Festa & Expo in Da Lat 2026”, a programme to promote economic and cultural exchanges between Vietnam and the Republic of Korea (RoK), kicked off in Lam Dong province, on November 20.

The event, organised by the provincial People’s Committee in coordination with relevant units, will run until November 24 as part of the 2026 Da Lat Flower Festival, and activities marking Vietnam Culture Day on November 24.

Addressing the opening ceremony, Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Dinh Van Tuan said the festival will promote cultural exchanges and tourism links while providing a platform for businesses from both countries to showcase products, share experience, seek partners and establish long-term cooperation.

He noted that Lam Dong is seeking investment and expertise in resort tourism, wellness, beauty care, therapy and high-quality services, while the RoK has strengths and experience in these fields. Cooperation between the two sides is expected to help develop new and attractive products for domestic and international visitors.

The five-day event features a K-V Expo with around 200 booths showcasing products and services in various sectors, including K-Beauty, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, wellness services and high-tech agriculture from Vietnamese and Korean businesses.

The K-V Festa programme includes five nights of artistic performances and cultural exchanges, a charity Hanbok–Ao dai fashion show featuring artists and performers from both countries, a street food festival, busking performances and an EDM concert. An international run “vi Da Lat xanh” (for a green Da Lat) is also scheduled.

The festival is expected to attract more than 200,000 visits and see over 100 memoranda of understanding signed between Vietnamese and Korean businesses.

Lam Dong aims to welcome around 25.75 million visitors in 2026, including 1.58 million international arrivals, and earn approximately 71.5 trillion VND (2.7 billion USD) in tourism revenue. The RoK is currently the second-largest source market of visitors to Da Lat – Lam Dong.

In the first 10 months of 2026, the locality welcomed nearly 21 million visitors, up 11.14% year on year, including more than 1.2 million foreign arrivals, up 15.32%. Tourism revenue exceeded 57 trillion VND, rising 23.71%./.