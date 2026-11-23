Brussels (VNA) – A Vietnam Culture Day themed "Vietnamese Stories" was held at the Zoniënzorg Community Centre in Auderghem district, Brussels, on November 21, offering local residents an opportunity to explore Vietnamese culture through the experiences of the Vietnamese community in Belgium.

Initiated by VieGo (Vietnam Connecting for Global Opportunities) in collaboration with the Zoniënzorg Centre, the event also aimed to help younger generations of Vietnamese descent maintain their connection with their homeland.

The event attracted a large number of visitors, including families. Children took part in activities such as making conical hats, painting and watching films, while Vietnamese books and stories were introduced for visitors to explore. It also provided an opportunity for Vietnamese families to meet, exchange experience and share advice on raising children abroad.

A highlight was an exhibition featuring works by Vietnamese-origin artists from different generations, ranging in age from their twenties to those born in 1949. Each artwork conveyed a personal story while reflecting the artists' affection for and attachment to Vietnam.

Tran Thanh Ngoc, founder of VieGo and a staff member at Zoniënzorg, said the centre has warmly welcomed the initiative.

She explained that Zoniënzorg is a community centre open to all local residents, many of whom, including its staff, have some connections with Vietnam and held positive impressions of Vietnamese people and culture.

"They want to hear and see authentic stories told by Vietnamese people themselves, exactly as the event's name suggests," she said.

Ngoc said the event pursued two main objectives. First, it sought to highlight how Vietnamese people in Belgium had become increasingly integrated into local society and were making positive contributions to their communities, while sharing diverse and meaningful stories about their lives.

At the same time, the event offered local residents a closer look at Vietnam and the experiences of Vietnamese people born, raised, educated and employed in Belgium.

Through these personal stories, visitors could better appreciate the diversity and richness of Vietnamese culture./.