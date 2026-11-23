Moscow (VNA) – Hanoi's and Moscow’s legislative bodies signed a set of key cooperation agreements in the Russian capital on November 23.

Chairwoman of the Hanoi People’s Council Phung Thi Hong Ha and Chairman of the Moscow City Duma Alexey Shaposhnikov inked a protocol to deepen ties between the two sides. The pact establishes a framework for regular, substantive exchanges on urban management, policy formulation, and legal enforcement oversight.

Ha also joined representatives from other international capitals to sign the declaration entering the Parliamentary Movement of the BRICS Capitals.

She said the protocol and the BRICS movement entry mark a major step forward, reinforcing both Hanoi–Moscow traditional friendship and the broader Vietnam–Russia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

The official said she expects the deals to unlock new chances for the Hanoi People's Council to work with the Moscow City Duma and the people-elected bodies of other participating capitals on best practices for smart city governance and sustainable development.

According to her, the true value of the agreements lies beyond the commitments. It's about delivering tangible results through mutual trust, responsibility, and joint resolve to boost people's quality of life.

The Hanoi People’s Council wants to quickly translate the cooperation framework into action and actively take part in activities of the Parliamentary Movement of the BRICS Capitals, thereby deepening bilateral and multilateral ties, she said.

Shaposhnikov, who initiated the movement, praised the longstanding friendship between the two capitals. He expressed belief that the new documents will help accelerate the conversion of commitments into concrete cooperation in urban governance, digital transformation, and sustainable development./.