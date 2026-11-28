Hanoi (VNA) - General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam received Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet in Hanoi on November 28 afternoon, on the occasion of the latter’s participation in the 12th Cambodia-Laos-Myanmar-Vietnam (CLMV) Summit and the 11th Ayeyawady-Chao Phraya-Mekong Economic Cooperation Strategy (ACMECS) Summit.



General Secretary and President Lam praised the important achievements made by the Cambodian Government and people in national construction and development, and expressed his confidence that, under the wise reign of King Norodom Sihamoni, the leadership of the Cambodian People’s Party and the Senate headed by President Hun Sen, and the effective governance of the Government, Cambodia will maintain political and social stability, build on its achievements, fulfil its development goals, improve people’s living standards and enhance its international standing.



PM Hun Manet spoke highly of Vietnam’s important policy decisions and development vision for the new period, believing that the country will realise its strategic development goals and become increasingly prosperous and happy.



General Secretary and President Lam reaffirmed that Vietnam consistently attaches great importance to and gives high priority to consolidating and nurturing its good-neighbourliness, traditional friendship, comprehensive cooperation and long-term sustainability with Cambodia.



He stressed that the solidarity, close ties and mutual assistance between the two peoples during difficult periods in history constituted a valuable foundation for bilateral relations today. Vietnam will continue to support Cambodia’s stability, development and prosperity, with the development of each country being important to that of the other, he said.



The Cambodian leader expressed deep gratitude for the tremendous support and assistance extended by the Party, State and people of Vietnam to Cambodia throughout history, as well as during its national reconstruction and development. He affirmed that the Cambodian Government always values preserving, nurturing and further developing friendship with Vietnam, describing it as a precious asset of the two peoples.



The two sides expressed satisfaction with the positive development of cooperation between the two Parties and countries, and agreed to maintain regular high-level exchanges and contacts through all channels to strengthen political trust and lay a solid foundation for comprehensive collaboration.



The top Vietnamese leader commended the two governments for effectively implementing reached agreements, and welcomed their agreement to consolidate and upgrade cooperation mechanisms to better match the scale and importance of bilateral relations.



The two sides agreed to further promote defence and security cooperation to safeguard their development achievements and maintain peace, stability and social order. They underscored the importance of building the Vietnam-Cambodia border into a bridge of friendship, cooperation and development.



In the economic field, the leaders stressed the need to enhance infrastructure connectivity and strengthen the two economies’ autonomy, competitiveness, integration and complementarity. They reaffirmed their determination to soon achieve the target of raising bilateral trade to 20 billion USD annually, and make better use of their geographical proximity and strong political trust to create new momentum, resources and development opportunities for both countries.



As the two countries prepare to mark the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations (June 24, 1967 - 2027), they agreed that the “Vietnam-Cambodia Year of Friendship 2027” will provide an important opportunity to review the development of bilateral ties, reaffirm enduring values nurtured by generations and lay the groundwork for a new phase of relations.



The two sides pledged to coordinate efforts to promote public communication and education on the history of relations between the two peoples, helping deepen and spread friendship and solidarity among all segments of society, particularly younger generations.



On the occasion, General Secretary and President Lam extended warm regards and best wishes for good health to King Norodom Sihamoni, Queen Mother Norodom Monineath Sihanouk, Cambodian People’s Party President and Senate President Hun Sen, and other Cambodian leaders.



He expressed his wish that the traditional friendship, solidarity and close bonds between the two Parties, countries and peoples will continue to be strengthened and develop further./.

VNA