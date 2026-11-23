Hanoi (VNS/VNA) - Sustainable production is emerging as a key requirement for Vietnam's textile and garment industry as major export markets tighten environmental standards, putting pressure on manufacturers to improve resource efficiency and reduce their environmental footprint, industry insiders have said.



The industry relies heavily on water, energy and chemicals across multiple production stages, making the shift towards sustainable practices increasingly important for controlling costs, improving productivity and maintaining access to global supply chains.



The country's textile and garment exports reached 46.2 billion USD in 2025, while shipments in the first 10 months of 2026 rose 4% year on year to approximately 39.8 billion USD, according to the Vietnam Textile and Apparel Association. Vietnam remains among the world's three largest textile and garment exporters.



However, the EU and the US, two of the industry's main export markets, are increasingly stringent requirements for product environmental data. This means manufacturers can no longer rely solely on production capacity, competitive prices and delivery times to secure orders.



The transition to sustainable production needs to extend beyond the use of environmentally friendly materials to cover resource efficiency, waste reduction and recyclability throughout the supply chain.



Vietnam's National Action Plan on Sustainable Production and Consumption for 2021-2030, approved under the Prime Minister’s Decision 889/QD-TTg issued on June 24, 2020, targets a 7-10% reduction in raw material, fuel and supply consumption from 2026 to 2030 across key manufacturing industries, including textiles and garments.



The plan defines sustainable production as reducing material consumption and resource efficiency across the product life cycle, from raw material sourcing and fiber production to weaving, dyeing, finishing, end use and recycling.



For textile and garment manufacturers, this requires action in four main areas: controlling raw material consumption, developing renewable and recyclable materials, ensuring supply chain traceability and strengthening chemical management.



One option for reducing the industry's environmental footprint is the use of raw materials produced through lower-impact farming practices, including organic cotton.



Duong Huynh, manager of the Certification Department at Hohenstein Vietnam Co., Ltd., said organic cotton is grown without synthetic pesticides, chemical fertilisers or genetically modified, seeds rely instead on practices like crop rotation and organic compost.



However, the global supply of organic cotton remains limited, Huynh told vneconomy.vn.



Citing Textile Exchange data, he said organic cotton accounts for about 3% of the world's cotton-growing area, compared with 75-80% for genetically modified cotton.



That highlights the challenges facing manufacturers seeking to switch to greener raw materials, including limited supply, strict cultivation and certification requirements, and the costs of monitoring compliance throughout the supply chain, she said.



Improving efficiency in processing



Beyond raw material sourcing, washing, pre-treatment, dyeing and fabric finishing are among the most resource-intensive stages of textile production, consuming substantial amounts of water, energy and chemicals, experts say.



These processes also generate wastewater that requires treatment before discharge. Poorly managed equipment and production technologies can increase pollution risks while driving up costs through excessive resource consumption, inconsistent quality and higher defect rates.



Possible measures include upgrading machinery, tightening controls on water and chemical consumption, optimising dyeing processes and increasing the reuse of treated wastewater.



Manufacturers can also reduce their energy footprint by switching boiler fuels and installing rooftop solar power systems, according to experts.

The Vietnam Cotton and Spinning Association (VCOSA) said businesses do not necessarily need to invest in the most expensive technologies across all production stages.



Instead, investment decisions should target specific bottlenecks in manufacturing or business operations and deliver measurable gains in product quality, energy efficiency, waste reduction, production time or productivity.



The association also highlights the role of information technology in collecting and managing production data, enabling manufacturers to track water, energy and chemical consumption at each stage and identify areas of resource inefficiency.



Environmental infrastructure needed



VCOSA Deputy Secretary-General Tran Hoai Thu said that Vietnam’s textile and garment industry has reached a global scale. To advance to the next stage, the sector must deepen its production capabilities in the midstream segment - encompassing fabric manufacturing, dyeing and finishing - and strengthen domestic industrial links.



The midstream segment requires significant capital investment, specialised technology, technical expertise and appropriate environmental infrastructure, conditions that are difficult for individual factories to meet on their own.



According to VCOSA, the green transition and industrial development must be addressed in tandem. Environmental infrastructure should be integrated into the initial planning and project implementation phases, rather than treated as an afterthought once a factory is already operational. Without adequate treatment of infrastructure, textile, dyeing and finishing projects will face immediate hurdles during the investment phase.



Thu notes that the greatest challenge in this process lies in execution. The goal of reducing resource consumption can only be effectively realised when Government policy translates into concrete support programs, technological solutions and infrastructure conditions that are well-aligned with the realities of production.



This entails providing technical support, workforce training and access to capital for green investment projects and the development of environmental infrastructure within industrial zones./.

VNA