Kunming (VNA) - General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam attended the Vietnam–Southwest China Development Strategy Connectivity Forum in Kunming, Yunnan province, on November 20, as part of his China trip for the 33rd APEC Economic Leaders’ Week and bilateral activities.



Participants discussed ways to strengthen cooperation within the broader regional economic landscape, link localities, sectors and fields with complementary strengths, identify priority areas and expand market access. They also highlighted the need to promote cross-border business activities, infrastructure connectivity, logistics and trade, particularly through railway networks and border gates.



Building on their respective advantages, the two sides can expand collaboration in logistics, agricultural processing, supporting industries, clean energy, green industries, the digital economy and tourism, as well as strengthen business links and substantive partnerships. Addressing the forum, General Secretary and President Lam congratulated Yunnan on its socio-economic development achievements, particularly in green industries, high technology and specialised agriculture.



He expressed his confidence that the province will successfully realise the strategic goals set by General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and President Xi Jinping and the CPC Central Committee, becoming a model of ethnic solidarity and progress, a pioneer in ecological civilisation and ecological security protection, and a gateway to South Asia and Southeast Asia.



He noted that Vietnam and Southwest China have complementary strengths. Southwest China has a vast market and increasingly strong industrial and innovation capabilities, while Vietnam boasts a dynamic economy, extensive international integration and seaports connecting it to major global shipping routes. By bringing into full play these advantages, the two sides can create shared development opportunities, linking inland areas with the sea, China with Southeast Asia and both with global markets.



General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam delivers remarks at the Vietnam–Southwest China Development Strategy Connectivity Forum in Kunming on November 20. (Photo: VNA)

Welcoming the initiative to organise the forum, the Vietnamese leader said that strategic connectivity will help each side unlock its development potential and create opportunities for partners. He called for cooperation with broad-reaching impact, turning geographical proximity into a competitive advantage and further strengthening ties between the two countries' people.



He shared that his talks with General Secretary and President Xi during this visit produced positive and practical outcomes. Looking ahead, he urged both countries to further promote their extensive cooperation mechanisms while placing greater emphasis on mutual benefits.



General Secretary and President Lam called on localities from both sides to strengthen policy, infrastructure, economic, trade, science and technology connectivity, as well as people-to-people exchanges. He also encouraged Southwest China's localities and businesses to enhance cooperation and make quality investments, thereby fostering shared market development and strengthening each other's capabilities.



The top Vietnamese leader showed his belief that political trust, determination at all levels and business innovation will help usher in a deeper and more effective phase of cooperation. He also called for making the most of the 2026-2027 Vietnam–China Tourism Cooperation Year to connect heritage routes and promote exchanges among people and young generations.



At the forum, Vietnamese and Chinese agencies, organisations and businesses exchanged memoranda of understanding on cooperation in potential areas. The memoranda are expected to provide a basis for further discussions, implementation plans and concrete cooperation initiatives in the coming time.



An exhibition showcasing outstanding products and production capabilities of enterprises from both countries was also held, providing opportunities to explore partnerships in trade, industry, logistics and investment./.