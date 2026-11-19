Kunming (VNA) - General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam received Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Committee of Yunnan province Mo Gaoyi in Kunming city, as part of his working trip to China to attend the APEC Economic Leaders’ Week and conduct bilateral engagements.

General Secretary and President Lam congratulated Mo on his appointment as Secretary of the CPC Committee of Yunnan province which plays an important part in China’s external opening, including cooperation with Vietnam.

Impressed by Yunnan’s socio-economic achievements, the Vietnamese leader said he expects the province to deliver on the strategic positioning set by the Central Committee of the CPC.

He wished that his Yunnan visit would lift friendly exchanges and practical cooperation between Vietnamese localities and Yunnan, arguing that strong locality-to-locality ties underpin strong relations between the two nations.

Outlining Vietnam’s major development directions, General Secretary and President Lam said Vietnam-China ties broadly, and cooperation with Yunnan specifically, offer plenty of potential and favourable conditions.

The Vietnamese leader proposed the two sides leverage strategic strengths and geographical proximity to make substantive progress in four connectivity axes of policy, seamless infrastructure, trade and investment, and people-to-people links.

He urged stronger exchanges at all levels, more dialogue and experience-sharing and better use of cooperation mechanisms; faster construction on a standard-gauge railway linking Yunnan and Vietnam, more multimodal international transport cooperation, power connectivity and customs collaboration, easier Vietnamese exports into China, aimed at the southwest market; and tighter investment cooperation and hi-tech supply chain links.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam (L) receives Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Committee of Yunnan province Mo Gaoyi. (Photo: VNA)

The General Secretary and President also pushed stronger humanistic exchanges, especially tourism, education - training, health and people-to-people exchanges, and more joint work in specialty farm products and traditional medicine.

Underscoring the friendship tradition nurtured by President Ho Chi Minh as well as Chinese and Yunnan leaders, both sides reviewed positive progress in exchanges and cooperation between Vietnamese ministries, agencies, localities and Yunnan, especially regular and increasingly substantive meetings at all levels. Trade and investment have kept up growth momentum, while people-to-people exchanges have been growing stronger.

For his part, Mo said the Party Organisation, authorities and people of Yunnan are honoured to welcome the top Vietnamese leader to the province.

Describing Vietnam as a close neighbour and an important partner, he affirmed that Yunnan attaches great importance to its friendship and comprehensive cooperation with the country.

He pledged that the province would take the lead in effectively implementing the common perceptions reached by the two countries’ top leaders, contributing to the stronger China-Vietnam comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership and the building of a Vietnam-China community with a shared future that carries strategic significance.

Mo expressed strong agreement with General Secretary and President Lam’s four-pillar connectivity orientations, describing them as an important foundation for elevating Yunnan-Vietnam cooperation in the coming years.

He outlined Yunnan’s development and its favourable conditions for closer ties with Vietnam, expressing his desire to expand practical cooperation in areas where the two sides have complementary strengths.

Priority areas include coordinated infrastructure connectivity through border gates, railways, roads and waterways, linking the two sides with China's western regions and the Yangtze River Economic Belt, as well as routes towards Europe.

He affirmed Yunnan’s readiness to strengthen sectoral cooperation with Vietnam, focusing on balanced trade, green energy, electricity, the digital economy, agriculture and traditional medicine.

The official also called for more people-to-people exchanges, closer friendship with border Vietnamese localities and expanded links with others. The province is ready to promote cross-border tourism and develop distinctive tourism products, while expanding educational cooperation.

Mo welcomed more Vietnamese students to study in Yunnan and encouraged young people from the province to visit and study in Vietnam, helping strengthen the friendship between the younger generations of the two countries./.