Beijing (VNA) – General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam and President To Lam, accompanied by his spouse and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation, arrived in Yunnan on November 19, extending a China trip for the 33rd APEC Economic Leaders’ Week and bilateral engagements.

He was welcomed at Kunming Changshui International Airport by Secretary of the provincial Party Committee Mo Gaoyi and other officials of Yunnan, along with Vietnamese Consul General in Kunming Nghiem Viet Chung and members of the Vietnamese community in Yunnan province. Ethnic minority youths in colourful dress staged a traditional song-and-dance welcome there.

In Yunnan, the top Vietnamese leader is scheduled to visit the former residence of President Ho Chi Minh, receive the Secretary of the provincial Party Committee and meet with the local Vietnamese community. He will also attend a “Red Journey” study programme for Vietnamese youth and a forum linking Vietnam’s development strategy with southwest China, and plant a commemorative tree in the “international friendship forest” in Baofeng Wetland Park.

Cooperation between Vietnam and Yunnan has emerged as a bright spot in local-level exchanges under the Vietnam-China Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership, with the shared land border underpinning regular exchange mechanisms and expansion into new areas.

The two sides will push seamless transport infrastructure links, modern logistics, an early smart border gate rollout, closer border people-to-people exchanges and more effective border management cooperation./.