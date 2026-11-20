Yunnan (VNA) – General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam, his spouse and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation met with young Vietnamese and Chinese participants in the “Red Study Tour” programme in Yunnan province on November 20.



The meeting took place as part of his working trip for the 33rd Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Week and bilateral activities in China.



Running from November 16 to 20, the programme was jointly organised by the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO) and the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries (CPAFFC), bringing together young representatives from both countries.



Launched by General Secretary and President Lam and General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and President of China Xi Jinping in April 2025, the initiative has previously organised activities in Chongqing, Guangxi and Guangdong. Yunnan is its latest stop.



During the programme, Vietnamese youth visited revolutionary historical sites, businesses, residential communities and rural areas to learn about socio-economic development, local governance, environmental protection and sustainable development. They also took part in exchanges under the theme “Inheriting the Red Gene, Jointly Building a Future of Development”.

Participants pose for a group photo at the meeting. (Photo: VNA)

At the meeting, young representatives from both countries expressed their honour at participating in the initiative, pledging to preserve and promote the friendship built by previous generations and contribute to bilateral friendship and cooperation.



Addressing the gathering, General Secretary and President Lam stressed the deep historical ties between Vietnam and China, recalling that President Ho Chi Minh and earlier Vietnamese revolutionaries had worked alongside their Chinese counterparts, fostering a friendship described as both comrades and brothers.



He affirmed that strengthening the friendship and cooperation with China remained a strategic choice and a top priority in Vietnam's foreign policy. He expressed gratitude to the Chinese Party, State and people, particularly the Party Organisation, authorities and people of Yunnan province, for preserving the historical sites associated with President Ho Chi Minh and the Vietnamese revolution.



The Vietnamese leader called on young people to uphold the revolutionary traditions and friendship between the two countries through three commitments: strengthening political resolve and revolutionary ideals; taking the lead in infrastructure connectivity, scientific and technological cooperation; and improving the quality and practical outcomes of the Red Journey programme.



He encouraged young scientists, engineers, entrepreneurs and students to work together in emerging fields, including artificial intelligence, semiconductors, big data, digital economy, green transition, clean energy and high-tech agriculture.



He also urged the two friendship organisations to move beyond exchanges towards practical cooperation, establishing lasting networks among programme participants and promoting joint projects involving localities, universities and businesses./.