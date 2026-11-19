Hanoi (VNA) – Minister of Finance Ngo Van Tuan held a working session with Ge Haijiao, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Bank of China (BOC), in Shenzhen on November 18, within the framework of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam’s working trip to China to attend the APEC Economic Leaders’ Week.



Tuan acknowledged the BOC’s longstanding presence and contributions in Vietnam via the provision of financial services and support for trade and investment activities between the two countries, including its participation in financing several power sector projects through foreign loans guaranteed by the Government.



The two sides discussed capital requirements for major projects in Vietnam and the Government’s potential to mobilise funds on international markets. The BOC introduced several financing options, including the issuance of Panda bonds in mainland China and Dim Sum bonds in Hong Kong, for the Vietnamese side to consider and assess their feasibility.



Ge expressed the BOC’s wish to expand cooperation with Vietnam, particularly in transport infrastructure, energy, urban public works, logistics and green transition. He also proposed providing medium- and long-term loans for projects, particularly syndicated loans with the BOC acting as the lead arranger.



The bank’s representative also introduced several financial solutions tailored to the specific characteristics of different types of projects, drawing on the bank’s international network of customers and partners as well as its financial service capabilities.



Regarding future cooperation, Tuan called on the BOC to study Vietnam’s policies on attracting foreign investment and continue sharing market information, risk management experience and appropriate capital mobilisation solutions.



He also took note of the bank’s plans to expand its operations in Vietnam, including the possibility of converting its Ho Chi Minh City branch into a locally incorporated subsidiary./.

VNA