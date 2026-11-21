Paris (VNA) – Vietnamese Ambassador to France Trinh Duc Hai visited Châteauroux, capital of Indre province in the Centre-Val de Loire region, on November 20 to promote local-level cooperation, strengthen business connectivity and explore concrete economic cooperation opportunities between the two countries.

At Châteauroux City Hall, Ambassador Hai met with Mayor Gil Avérous, who is also President of Châteauroux Métropole. The two sides discussed cooperation potential in trade, investment, processing and manufacturing, agriculture, food, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, logistics, green transition and digital transformation.

Hai highlighted Châteauroux's economic potential and the positive development of Vietnam-France relations, particularly since the two countries upgraded their ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in October 2024 and following General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam's official visit to France in September 2026.

He stressed that cooperation between localities and business communities plays an important role in making bilateral relations deeper, more substantive and effective.

Introducing Vietnam's favourable investment environment, dynamic economy and strategic position in Southeast Asia, the ambassador noted that the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) offers significant opportunities for economic cooperation.

He called on Châteauroux authorities and Châteauroux Métropole to encourage local businesses to explore investment and business opportunities in Vietnam and strengthen connections between business associations, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises.

The two sides also discussed the possibility of establishing a partnership between Châteauroux and a suitable Vietnamese locality based on their respective strengths and shared interests.

During the visit, Hai also met with representatives of Laboratoires Fenioux, a Châteauroux-based company established in 1985 that specialises in herbal products, dietary supplements, sports nutrition and natural cosmetics. The company currently employs around 140 people.

Meeting with company Chairman Christian Fenioux, the Vietnamese ambassador learned about its production activities, technologies, quality standards and development plans.

Both sides discussed prospects for cooperation in herbal material and agricultural product supplies, product research and development, manufacturing, processing, technology transfer and expanding markets in Vietnam and Southeast Asia.

Hai highlighted Vietnam's potential in medicinal herbs, agricultural products and processing industries, reaffirming the country's readiness to welcome French businesses seeking long-term investment and cooperation opportunities.

He also invited Laboratoires Fenioux leaders to visit Vietnam to explore the market, meet potential partners and identify specific cooperation opportunities.

Mayor Gil Avérous and Laboratoires Fenioux representatives welcomed the ambassador's visit, expressing interest in Vietnam's cooperation potential and their desire to further strengthen exchanges and business connections in the coming time./.