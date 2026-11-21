Hanoi (VNA) – The 16th National Assembly (NA) on November 21 adopted the revised Law on Housing and the revised Law on Real Estate Business, both scheduled to take effect on July 1, 2027.

The revised Law on Housing was approved by 467 of the 485 deputies present, accounting for 93.59% of the total number of deputies. Meanwhile, the revised Law on Real Estate Business secured 471 votes in favour of the 479 deputies participating in the vote, equivalent to 94.39%.

Before the votes, Minister of Construction Tran Hong Minh, authorised by the Prime Minister, presented the Government’s report explaining, accepting, and revising the two draft laws.

The revised Law on Housing comprises 13 chapters and 129 articles, institutionalising the Party’s and State’s policies, particularly those under Resolution No. 21-NQ/TW on orientations for amending the Land Law and related legislation.

Regarding the resale of social housing after five years, the Government proposed allowing transactions only with beneficiaries of social housing support policies, to prevent policy abuse. It said selling such housing to the Housing Fund could disperse public assets across projects, complicating management and increasing costs.

The law also addresses foreign ownership of housing, rental housing and social housing obligations in commercial housing projects. Provincial-level People’s Committees will decide whether developers must allocate land for rental and social housing, while the Government will set relevant project scales and land ratios.

Regarding apartment management, the law clarifies the responsibilities and oversight of management boards, their coordination with local authorities and the management of maintenance funds.

The revised Law on Real Estate Business, comprising 10 chapters and 63 articles, seeks to improve the legal framework, enhance market transparency, strengthen developers’ accountability and protect parties involved in property transactions.

It prohibits property trading that fails to meet legal requirements, information concealment, document forgery and fraud. Developers may not collect payments to secure transaction contracts before properties or projects meet the conditions for sale, or authorise other parties to sign deposit and sale contracts, except in cases prescribed by the Government.

The law also provides for unified management of housing and real estate data, including electronic identification codes for properties, brokerage practising certificates and individuals eligible for housing support policies./.