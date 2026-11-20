Hanoi (VNA) – The important outcomes of the 33rd APEC Economic Leaders’ Week in Shenzhen, China have created favourable conditions for Vietnam to build on existing achievements and open up new avenues for cooperation as it prepares to host APEC Year 2027, Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung has said.

In an interview with the press following the working visit to China by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam from November 17–20 to attend the 33rd APEC Economic Leaders’ Week and conduct bilateral activities, the minister highlighted the outcomes of APEC 2026 and Vietnam’s contributions to the forum, as well as the significance of the trip to Vietnam – China relations.



Trung stressed that Vietnam participated in APEC 2026 not only as an active and proactive member but also with the responsibility of the host of APEC 2027. Its engagement reflects the country's consistent foreign policy, ambitious and sustainable development goals in the new era, and desire to make greater contributions to the common future of the Asia-Pacific region.



Vietnamese ministries and agencies had closely coordinated with and supported China throughout the APEC Year 2026, actively proposing initiatives, participating in building key documents and undertaking chairing and coordinating roles in APEC cooperation mechanisms to promote consensus. These efforts also concretised the common perceptions reached by the senior leaders of the two countries in the Vietnam – China joint statement issued in April this year on mutual coordination and support for the successful hosting of APEC 2026 and 2027.



Vietnamese localities have likewise actively worked with Chinese partners and other APEC members in this process.



The attendance of General Secretary and President Lam at the 33rd APEC Economic Leaders’ Week reaffirms Vietnam's strong commitment to APEC cooperation at the highest level and its sincere support for China as host, Trung said.



His presence was highly appreciated by APEC members, with Chinese leaders recognising it as a demonstration of Vietnam's highest level of attention to APEC 2026, Trung noted.



Vietnam conveyed a strong message about its vision and ambitious and sustainable development goals, linking national development priorities with the common interests and future of the region, he stressed.



As the first leader to deliver remarks after General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and President of China Xi Jinping at the APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting, and delivering a keynote address at the APEC CEO Summit, General Secretary and President Lam shared profound assessments of the changing times, APEC’s path and strategic choices, and affirmed Vietnam’s commitment to working with other members to build a dynamic, connected, resilient and prosperous Asia-Pacific region.



The Vietnamese leader also highlighted the country’s strong reform efforts and breakthrough solutions to achieve its development goals, stressing that an independent, resilient and prosperous Vietnam is not only the aspiration of its people but also a practical contribution to peace, stability, progress and shared prosperity in the region and the world.



He shared Vietnam's development achievements over 40 years of Doi moi (Renewal) process, underscoring their close connection with international integration, including APEC cooperation, and the country's contributions to the forum's success and development.



Vietnam demonstrated its readiness to assume the APEC 2027 host role, generating confidence and enthusiasm among other member economies and business communities. Trung said.



At the handover ceremony, General Secretary and President Lam officially introduced the theme for APEC Year 2027, which centres on creating a new era of resilience, innovation and shared prosperity, and proposed three priorities for APEC Year 2027, including enhancing economic productivity; promoting regional trade and investment, and strengthening economic resilience and dynamism; and improving people's quality of life.



The theme and priorities received an enthusiastic response from APEC member economies, as they ensure continuity with APEC's long-term goals while addressing emerging development trends and the development needs of member economies, Trung said.



Meetings and exchanges with leaders of member economies, international organisations and the business community helped Vietnam strengthen political trust, deepen relations with partners and expand cooperation opportunities in support of national development, while seeking their views and support for the APEC 2027 agenda, he noted.



The active participation of Vietnamese businesses in APEC 2026 activities demonstrated their growing stature and capabilities to make practical contributions to regional cooperation and seize opportunities for collaboration among economies, businesses and localities.



Trung noted that APEC 2027 is attracting considerable attention and high expectations from member economies and the international community. This recognition reflects Vietnam's prestige, standing and contributions, while providing encouragement for the country to successfully host APEC Year 2027 with a distinctive Vietnamese imprint.



Regarding the bilateral engagements during the visit, the minister said meetings and exchanges with senior Chinese leaders and officials of Guangdong and Yunnan provinces produced positive results, combining the consolidation of strategic orientations in relations between the two Parties and countries with efforts to deepen substantive cooperation, and linking macro-level planning at the central level and practical implementation at the local level.



The most important highlight was the talks between General Secretary and President Lam and his Chinese counterpart Xi. The two leaders held extensive discussions on bilateral relations, reaffirming their special importance and long-term strategic significance in each country's foreign policy.



They agreed to strengthen political trust, maintain regular strategic exchanges and improve the quality of substantive cooperation, particularly in economy, trade and investment, while promoting strategic infrastructure connectivity, science and technology, and innovation; expanding humane exchanges; and properly managing and resolving differences to maintain a peaceful and stable environment for development in both countries.



The talks helped further consolidate the solid political foundation, strengthen high-level common perceptions, set out orientations and generate fresh momentum for authorities and sectors on both sides to work together to implement agreements and elevate the Vietnam-China Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership and the Vietnam-China Community with a shared future that carries strategic significance to a new height, making bilateral ties increasingly substantive, effective and sustainable.



The two sides also discussed promoting more balanced and healthy trade ties and energy cooperation in line with Vietnam's development requirements in the new period.



Trung highlighted the increasingly concrete and practical cooperation between Vietnamese and Chinese localities, citing the meetings between General Secretary and President Lam with Huang Kunming, Politburo Member and Secretary of the CPC Committee of Guangdong province, and Mo Gaoyi, Secretary of the CPC Committee of Yunnan province.



In the meeting with Huang, the two sides identified measures to better tap cooperation potential with China’s leading economic, industrial, scientific and technological, and innovation centres such as Guangzhou and Shenzhen, as well as the entire Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. They also discussed ways to promote high-quality trade and investment cooperation, digital transformation and high-tech industries; strengthen production and supply chain linkages; and create favourable conditions for businesses from both sides to expand cooperation and participate more deeply in high-value-added sectors.



In the meeting with the Yunnan leader, the two sides focused on leveraging their geo-economic advantages and the Chinese province's role as a gateway connecting Vietnam with southwestern China. They discussed promoting transport infrastructure connectivity, particularly railway cooperation, improving customs clearance efficiency, and developing border-gate economies, logistics, trade, tourism and people-to-people exchanges.



Trung also noted that forums on science and technology, innovation and strategic development connectivity held during the visit had helped translate cooperation potential into specific programmes and projects, bringing direct benefits to businesses and people.



Trung further highlighted Genral Secretary and President Lam's second participation in and address to young delegates from both countries at the “red study tour" as well as cultural exchange activities and engagements with various sectors in China attended by his spouse, Ngo Phuong Ly. He said that these activities demonstrated both sides' determination to strengthen friendship, promote people-to-people exchanges and consolidate the social foundation of bilateral relations.



The important and comprehensive outcomes of the top leader’s working trip to attend the 33rd APEC Economic Leaders' Week and conduct bilateral engagements in China helped affirm Vietnam's position, prestige and positive and responsible contributions to regional economic cooperation, laying a new foundation and providing fresh impetus for Vietnam-China relations to develop in a stable, healthy and sustainable manner and become increasingly substantive, thus positively contributing to the development of each country as well as to peace, cooperation and shared prosperity in the region, the minister said./.