Ottawa (VNA) – As Vietnam prepares to host the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Forum for the third time in 2027, the country can draw on its experience in participating in regional trade agreements to promote cooperation among economies with differing priorities, experts said.

As businesses seek to diversify their sources of supply and markets, two areas with potential for consensus are electronic document exchange and stronger links between suppliers and regional production and distribution networks, they said.

Vietnam’s two previous APEC host years demonstrate its ability to translate shared priorities into action programmes. At the 2006 forum in Hanoi, members adopted a plan outlining specific measures and timelines to facilitate trade. In Da Nang in 2017, cooperation expanded to cover inclusive development and human resource training in the digital era.

Julie Nguyen, Chair of Canada-ASEAN Initiatives at the York Centre for Asian Research, York University (Photo: VNA)

Julie Nguyen, Chair of Canada-ASEAN Initiatives at the York Centre for Asian Research, York University, said Vietnam’s contributions to business facilitation and support for small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) highlighted its ability to promote dialogue among economies at different stages of development.

Meanwhile, Christine Nakamura, Vice-President, Central Canada Office at the Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada, said Vietnam can leverage its experience joining the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) and the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) to advance cooperation within APEC, particularly in digital trade, structural reform and promoting supply chain resilience.

She noted that the theme of APEC 2027, focusing on connectivity and building inclusive and resilient economies, can help members identify common ground amid increasing fragmentation in the global economy.

The membership of the two trade agreements offers considerable scope for cooperation. Vietnam is one of seven APEC economies participating in both the CPTPP and RCEP, alongside Australia, Brunei, Japan, Malaysia, New Zealand and Singapore. Canada is a CPTPP member, while China and the Republic of Korea participate in RCEP.

As APEC operates on the principles of consensus and voluntary cooperation, experience gained from implementing the two agreements can provide useful lessons for more partners, she said.

Julie Nguyen said Vietnam’s extensive economic ties with major partners and its participation in multiple cooperation frameworks gave Vietnam favourable conditions to boost dialogue and identify shared interests among members.

For supply chains, Julie Nguyen said Vietnam can leverage its position in Asia’s production networks to strengthen links among suppliers, manufacturers and consumer markets.

Supply diversification requires buyers to have detailed information to identify partners capable of meeting technical standards, production volumes and delivery schedules. Meanwhile, SMEs seeking to join supply chains need a clear understanding of buyers’ quality and traceability requirements.

Industry associations and business support programmes can help address these gaps by providing information on purchasing demand and assisting suppliers in preparing business profiles and records of their production capacity, she said.

At Phu Quoc in 2027, Vietnam could build on its coordination experience from the previous editions in Hanoi and Da Nang to bring together members interested in pilot initiatives. Trials of document exchange or sector-based supplier-matching programmes can lay the groundwork for wider participation by other economies.

Vietnam’s bridging role will be reflected in tangible business benefits, such as fewer declarations, shorter document processing times and access to more qualified suppliers./.