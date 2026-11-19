Shenzhen (VNA) – General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam officially received the role of APEC host for 2027 from his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on November 19.

The handover, held within the framework of the 33rd APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting in Shenzhen, China, was witnessed by leaders of APEC member economies.

In his remarks at the ceremony, General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and President of China Xi Jinping reviewed the major achievements of APEC Year 2026, expressing his belief that Vietnam will successfully host APEC Year 2027. He noted that the handover reflects continuity and cooperation between the two member economies in advancing the forum’s common goals.

General Secretary and President Lam congratulated the Chinese side on the successful organisation of APEC Year 2026, saying that this provides fresh impetus to economic integration and development in Asia Pacific.

He affirmed that Vietnam always believes in the values and path chosen by APEC and remains confident that, with political determination and the concerted efforts of its 21 member economies, the forum will continue to grow, overcome all challenges and lead the region towards a new era of breakthroughs and greater success.

The logo of APEC 2027 (Photo: VNA)

With this spirit and aspiration, the top Vietnamese leader introduced the theme for APEC Year 2027, which centres on creating a new era of resilience, innovation and shared prosperity.

General Secretary and President Lam said Vietnam is honoured to assume the role and is fully aware of its responsibility for the region’s common future.

Vietnam will work closely with other APEC member economies to build on the forum’s achievements and explore new approaches to promoting rapid and sustainable growth, strengthening autonomy and resilience, and unlocking the potential and creativity of all economic stakeholders, he stressed.

Based on close consultations and broad consensus among member economies, Vietnam proposed three priorities for APEC Year 2027, including enhancing economic productivity; promoting regional trade and investment, and strengthening economic resilience and dynamism; and improving people's quality of life.

The top Vietnamese leader noted that hosting APEC for the third time marks an important milestone in Vietnam’s integration and development. The country pledges to be a dedicated host, listening to build consensus and connecting members to expand cooperation and deliver lasting results.

APEC 2027 activities will take place across Vietnam, involving localities, businesses and people from all walks of life, before culminating in the APEC Economic Leaders’ Week on Phu Quoc island, he said.

He invited leaders, delegates, business communities and international friends to Vietnam in 2027 to discuss strategic orientations, make important decisions for the region’s future and explore a beautiful, dynamic, innovative, open and hospitable Vietnam with a rich cultural identity.

Vietnam’s hosting of APEC Year 2027 is expected to open a new chapter in regional cooperation, with member economies and the international community looking forward to the country’s contributions to development and prosperity in the Asia-Pacific region./.