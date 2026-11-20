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Educators’ vital role highlighted on Vietnamese Teachers’ Day
For generations, Vietnamese students have carried cherished memories of their teachers, who patiently guided them through their first lessons and helped prepare them for life's challenges.
Top leader visits Ho Chi Minh relic site, meets Yunnan Party chief in China
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam, his spouse Ngo Phuong Ly and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation visited the former residence of President Ho Chi Minh in Kunming city, Yunnan province, China, on the afternoon of November 19. He also received Secretary of the Communist Party of China Committee of Yunnan province Mo Gaoyi in Kunming city on the same day.
Dien Bien youth carry ethnic cultural heritage forward
From school clubs to community performances, young people in Dien Bien are finding creative ways to preserve and promote the cultural heritage of ethnic groups, helping traditional dances, songs and values reach wider audiences.
Vietnamese leader meets Singaporean, Papua New Guinean PMs in Shenzhen
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam met with Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape on the sidelines of the 2026 APEC Economic Leaders’ Week in Shenzhen, China, on November 18 and 19, respectively.
Sea of clouds highlights Muong Ang's tourism potential
Every year from October to December, a sea of clouds blankets Tang Quai pass and the Muong Ang valley in Dien Bien province, north-western Vietnam, attracting thousands of visitors. Making use of this natural attraction and its more than 2,100 hectares of coffee plantations, the locality is developing agro-ecological tourism to create sustainable livelihoods.
Vietnamese leader calls on APEC businesses to expand cooperation with Vietnam
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam called on APEC businesses to expand cooperation with Vietnam in strategic sectors, build long-term partnerships, and share knowledge and technology.
Vietnam calls for stronger ASEAN parliamentary cooperation at AIPA-47
President of the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) Tran Thanh Man attended the opening ceremony of the 47th General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA-47) in Manila, the Philippines, on November 18.
Vietnamese leader meets Hong Kong, Guangdong leaders in China
On November 18, during his attendance at APEC Economic Leaders’ Week 2026 and working visit to China, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam received Chief Executive of China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Lee Ka-chiu in Shenzhen, affirming Vietnam's consistent support for the "One Country, Two Systems" policy and its encouragement of cooperation between Vietnamese ministries, sectors and localities and Hong Kong.
Vietnamese leader meets Mexican, Peruvian Presidents in China
Vietnam always attaches importance to strengthening comprehensive cooperation with traditional friends in Latin America, including Mexico, its largest trading partner in the Western Hemisphere, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam said on November 18.
Vietnam, Denmark mark 55 years of diplomatic ties with new comprehensive strategic partnership
2026 marks the 55th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Denmark. The two countries’ agreement to upgrade ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership during General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam’s state visit to Denmark in October 2026 opened a new chapter in bilateral relations. On this occasion, Vietnam News Agency (VNA) interviewed Danish Ambassador to Vietnam Lina Gandløse Hansen about the key milestones in the 55-year relations and prospects for future cooperation.
Vietnam strengthens bridge-building role in APEC
From an active member, Vietnam is gradually emerging as a bridge-builder and proactive initiator of cooperation proposals within the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum. This assessment was made by Professor Zhao Weihua, Director of the Centre for China’s Relations with its Neighbouring Countries at Fudan University, China, in a recent interview with the Vietnam News Agency (VNA).
Vietnam-EFTA trade deal opens new economic cooperation opportunities
The Vietnam-European Free Trade Association Free Trade Agreement (VEFTA) marks a new milestone in economic and trade relations between Vietnam and the four EFTA members - Switzerland, Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein.
Vietnam, Philippines eye stronger parliamentary cooperation
President of the Vietnamese National Assembly Tran Thanh Man met with Philippine Senate President Sherwin Gatchalian on November 17, during which he proposed strengthening exchanges at all levels, effectively implementing the outcomes of high-level visits and soon finalising an Action Plan to implement the new framework of bilateral relations.
Vietnam seeks science, technology cooperation with China’s Greater Bay Area
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam, attended and addressed a Vietnam–China Greater Bay Area technology and innovation connectivity forum in Shenzhen on November 17, calling for stronger cooperation between Vietnam and the Greater Bay Area in science and technology and human resource development.
Vietnam boosts Mekong cooperation with Japan, Republic of Korea
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung has called for fresh momentum in Mekong cooperation with Japan and the Republic of Korea, emphasising stronger connectivity, innovation and resilience to address emerging challenges and promote sustainable development across the subregion. He made the proposals at two separate summits held in Manila on November 16–17.
ASEAN+3 strengthens cooperation to address emerging challenges
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung proposed three cooperation priorities at the 29th ASEAN+3 Summit to enhance regional resilience, develop a new vision for ASEAN+3 and harness the combined strengths of regional cooperation mechanisms. The proposals reflect Vietnam’s proactive and responsible contributions to advancing regional integration and maintaining peace, stability and prosperity in East Asia.
Top Vietnamese, Chinese leaders hold talks in Shenzhen
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President of Vietnam To Lam held talks with General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and President of China Xi Jinping in Shenzhen on November 17, proposing the two sides continue elevating strategic trust.
Vietnam sees energy security as bedrock of fast, sustainable growth: PM
Vietnam regards energy security as the bedrock of fast, sustainable growth and economic resilience, Prime Minister Le Minh Hung told the fourth Asia Zero-Emission Community (AZEC) Leaders' Meeting in Manila, the Philippines, on November 17, on the sidelines of the 49th ASEAN Summit and Related Meetings.
Vietnam poised to strengthen its regional role as APEC 2027 host
As preparations gather pace for APEC 2027, Vietnam is set to host the forum for the third time, marking a new milestone in its international integration and underscoring its growing role in shaping regional economic cooperation and addressing shared challenges.
Vietnam, Philippines promote more effective ASEAN parliamentary diplomacy
National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man is leading a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation to the 47th General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA-47) in Manila, the Philippines. The event is expected to provide an opportunity to strengthen parliamentary cooperation and promote a more proactive, substantive and effective ASEAN parliamentary diplomacy, closely aligned with the building of the ASEAN Community, Vietnamese Ambassador to the Philippines Lai Thai Binh told Vietnam News Agency (VNA).