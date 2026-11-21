Manila (VNA) – Vietnam made active and responsible contributions to the 47th General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA-47), which wrapped up in Manila, the Philippines on November 20, with all four resolutions proposed by the Vietnamese delegation unanimously adopted, helping shape the agenda for parliamentary cooperation in the new period.

The high-level delegation of the Vietnamese National Assembly, led by its President Tran Thanh Man, received high appreciation from participating countries for its contributions.

The message from General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam sent to AIPA-47 and the speech by NA President Man at the first plenary session outlined strategic orientations for AIPA cooperation, emphasising close coordination between parliamentary and government channels to realise the ASEAN Community Vision 2045. They also reflected Vietnam’s views, proposals and responsibility in addressing shared regional and global issues.

The four resolutions proposed by Vietnam covered the governance of interconnected security risks, innovation in development models to promote inclusive growth, strengthening mutual understanding and people-to-people ties, and promoting stronger roles of women in responsible AI governance. Their adoption, in line with AIPA-47’s theme “Parliaments Securing a Peaceful, Prosperous and People-centred ASEAN,” provided a vital basis for Vietnam to further promote cooperation within AIPA and with its member countries for common goals, while enhancing the role and position of the Vietnamese NA within AIPA and at other regional and international inter-parliamentary forums.

On the sidelines of AIPA-47, NA President Man and the Vietnamese delegation’s members held 18 bilateral meetings with heads of delegations and representatives of AIPA member and observer parliaments, contributing to strengthening mutual understanding and trust among legislators and opening up new cooperation opportunities.

NA Vice President Nguyen Doan Anh, authorised by NA President Tran Thanh Man, led the Vietnamese delegation to the second plenary session and the closing ceremony of AIPA-47.

The delegation’s attendance affirmed Vietnam’s consistent policy of placing ASEAN and AIPA among its top priorities, and practically implementing the foreign policy adopted at the 14th National Party Congress and the NA’s external relations activities.

Held from November 16 to 21, AIPA-47 convened 31 sessions and adopted a joint communiqué and 36 resolutions covering regional peace and security, food and energy security, artificial intelligence, climate change response, drug prevention and control, protection of migrant workers, population ageing, healthcare, education, and improvements in AIPA’s operational efficiency.

The admission of the National Parliament of Timor-Leste marked an important milestone, bringing AIPA's membership to 11, and opening a new chapter in AIPA's history. The General Assembly also unanimously agreed to amend the AIPA Statutes and adopted a new AIPA anthem conveying the message: “One Region, One ASEAN, One AIPA”./.