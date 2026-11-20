Hanoi (VNA) – The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.



– General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam attended the Vietnam–Southwest China Development Strategy Connectivity Forum in Kunming, Yunnan province, on November 20, as part of his China trip for the 33rd APEC Economic Leaders’ Week and bilateral activities.



Participants discussed ways to strengthen cooperation within the broader regional economic landscape, link localities, sectors and fields with complementary strengths, identify priority areas and expand market access. They also highlighted the need to promote cross-border business activities, infrastructure connectivity, logistics and trade, particularly through railway networks and border gates. Read full story



– General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam, his spouse and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation met with young Vietnamese and Chinese participants in the “Red Study Tour” programme in Yunnan province on November 20.

Participants pose for a group photo at the meeting. (Photo: VNA)

Running from November 16 to 20, the programme was jointly organised by the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO) and the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries (CPAFFC), bringing together young representatives from both countries. Read full story



– National Assembly Vice President Nguyen Doan Anh has held meetings with his counterparts from Morocco, Spain, Algeria and Bahrain on the sidelines of the 47th General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA-47) in Manila, the Philippines.



At a meeting with Mohammed Ouzzine, Fourth Deputy Speaker of Morocco’s House of Representatives, on November 19, Anh proposed that the two sides continue improving their legal frameworks and making more effective use of existing cooperation mechanisms to facilitate business connectivity, market access and investment expansion, while capitalising on the benefits of their signed agreements on investment protection and double taxation avoidance. Read full story



– The 33rd session of the Mekong River Commission (MRC) Council, together with its 31st Joint Session with Development Partners, took place in Hanoi on November 20, under the chair of Vietnam’s Minister of Agriculture and Environment Trinh Viet Hung, Chairman of the Vietnam National Mekong Committee and Chair of the MRC Council for 2026.



The meeting brought together representatives of the four member countries, Cambodia, Laos, Thailand and Vietnam, as well as the MRC Secretariat and partners. Read full story



– The Indian Navy’s frigate INS Sahyadri (F49), carrying 294 officers and sailors led by Captain Vikas Jha, docked at Tien Sa Port on November 20, beginning a goodwill visit to Da Nang.

The Indian Navy’s frigate INS Sahyadri (F49) docks at Tien Sa Port on November 20, beginning a goodwill visit to Da Nang. (Photo: VNA)

The visit aims to promote mutual understanding and trust between the two navies and help strengthen Vietnam–India friendship and defence cooperation. Read full story



– Standard Chartered Vietnam has signed two memoranda of understanding (MoUs) with Dai Dung Mechanical Manufacture Construction and Trade Corporation (Dai Dung Corporation) and Stavian Group to explore financing opportunities worth up to 200 million USD combined, supporting sustainable investment, production expansion and the firms’ green transition.



The MoUs were signed on the sidelines of the 31st Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP31) in Antalya, Türkiye, in the presence of Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung. Read full story./.