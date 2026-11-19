Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.



- General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam proposed three major orientations for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) to further promote its role amid profound changes in the global and regional landscape, at the 33rd APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting in Shenzhen, China, on November 19.



In his remarks, the top Vietnamese leader shared the country’s vision and proposals for advancing APEC cooperation in a new era. He noted that the Asia-Pacific is undergoing epoch-making transformations with both major opportunities and challenges, and stressed the urgent need to strengthen cooperation and connectivity among member economies to capitalise on opportunities and address shared challenges. Read full story



- General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam officially received the role of APEC host for 2027 from his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on November 19.



The handover, held within the framework of the 33rd APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting in Shenzhen, China, was witnessed by leaders of APEC member economies. Read full story



- Politburo member, Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and Chairman of its Organisation Commission Nguyen Duy Ngoc visited Shenzhen University and attended a Vietnam-China seminar on talent training and public governance in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, on November 18.



The events took place as part of the working trip to China by General Secretary of the CPV Central Committee and President To Lam to attend the 33rd Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders’ Week and conduct bilateral activities. Read full story



- Vice President of the National Assembly Nguyen Khac Dinh on November 18 received President of the Turkish Court of Accounts (TCA) Metin Yener, who is on a working visit to Vietnam.



Congratulating the TCA on its achievements over 164 years of operation, Dinh highlighted its legal status, organisational structure, professional expertise and international cooperation, noting its active role in the International Organisation of Supreme Audit Institutions (INTOSAI). Read full story



- Deputy Prime Minister Pham Thi Thanh Tra received Marc Gailhardou, President of the Intercontinental Region at pharmaceutical group MSD (Merck Sharp & Dohme), and a senior delegation from the company in Hanoi on the afternoon of November 18, on the occasion of MSD's 30th anniversary of operations in Vietnam.



At the meeting, the Deputy PM affirmed that the Government will create the most favourable conditions for MSD's investment and cooperation projects. She called on the group to regard Vietnam as a stable and reliable strategic partner, move ahead with plans to invest in a pharmaceutical and vaccine manufacturing plant, and accelerate the transfer of HPV vaccine technology to Vietnam Vaccine Joint Stock Company (VNVC). Read full story



- Vietnamese consumers remain the most optimistic in ASEAN about the economic outlook although mounting concerns over living costs, household spending and global uncertainties are prompting more cautious financial management.



According to the ASEAN Consumer Sentiment Study (ACSS) 2026, released by the Singapore-based United Overseas Bank (UOB) on November 18, Vietnam recorded 63 points on the ASEAN Consumer Sentiment Index (ACSI), the highest among ASEAN countries and above the regional average of 54. Read full story



- The Vietnam Software and IT Services Association (VINASA) on November 18 launched the Vietnam Digital Technology Enterprise Map 2026 and honoured the Top 10 Vietnam Digital Technology Enterprises 2026.



A total of 51 Top 10 titles were presented to 33 enterprises across 11 sectors at the event, held under the sponsorship of the Ministry of Science and Technology. Meanwhile, the newly launched map features 11 sectors and 108 enterprise positions. Read full story./.

VNA