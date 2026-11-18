Hanoi (VNA) – The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.



- Vietnam always attaches importance to friendship and all-around cooperation with Peru, a close friend and a key Latin American partner, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam told Peruvian President Keiko Fujimori in Shenzhen on November 18 on the sidelines of the 33rd APEC Economic Leaders’ Week in China.



Both leaders welcomed strides in the growth of bilateral friendship and cooperation since the establishment of diplomatic ties 32 years ago. Read full story



- President of the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) Tran Thanh Man and Speaker of the Parliament of Singapore Seah Kian Peng agreed to jointly drive the Vietnam-Singapore Comprehensive Strategic Partnership during their meeting in Manila, the Philippines on November 18.



The meeting was within the framework of the 47th General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA). Read full story



- President of the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) Tran Thanh Man held a working breakfast with his Lao and Cambodian counterparts, Sonexay Siphandone and Khuon Sudary, on the morning of November 18, on the sidelines of the 47th General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA-47) in Manila, the Philippines.



NA President Man affirmed that the Party and State of Vietnam always attach great importance to and give top priority to consolidating and strengthening traditional friendship with Laos and Cambodia, as well as the close-knit ties among the three countries. He congratulated Laos and Cambodia on their socio-economic, defence, security and political system-building achievements in 2026, and extended congratulations to Cambodia on the successful hosting of the 20th Francophonie Summit on November 15-16. Read full story



- President of the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) Tran Thanh Man attended the opening ceremony of the 47th General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA-47) in Manila, the Philippines, on November 18.



Held under the theme “Parliaments Securing a Peaceful, Prosperous and People-centred ASEAN” and the chair of Faustino “Bojie” De Guzman Dy III, Speaker of the Philippine House of Representatives and President of AIPA-47, the event brought together leaders of member and observer parliaments, AIPA and ASEAN secretariats, guests and development partners. This marked Tran Thanh Man’s first attendance at an AIPA General Assembly as President of the 16th NA for the 2026–2031 tenure. Read full story



- The 49th ASEAN Summit doubles as Timor-Leste’s first anniversary as the bloc’s 11th member, a milestone that completes ASEAN’s map across Southeast Asia.



ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn told the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) that the enlargement adds scale and pressure, with more opportunities but also harder work on solidarity, development gaps and ASEAN’s central role in regional architecture. Read full story



- The Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between Vietnam and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will give Vietnamese exporters better access to the UAE market through tariff preferences, a more stable policy environment and simplified procedures, while helping them connect with UAE importers and access wider Middle Eastern markets, an official has said.



Ngo Chung Khanh, Deputy Director of the Vietnamese Ministry of Industry and Trade’s Department of Foreign Market Development and Multilateral Trade, made the remarks at a conference to promote the CEPA, held on November 17 by the ministry and the UAE Embassy in Vietnam. Read full story



- Vietnam is participating in the Bengaluru Tech Summit 2026 (BTS 2026) in Karnataka, India, aiming to strengthen cooperation with the Southern Asian country in artificial intelligence (AI), semiconductors, and other technology fields.

According to Vietnamese Ambassador to India Trinh Minh Manh, the summit highlights the central role played by the startup ecosystem in Bengaluru city of Karnataka, which accounts for 40% of India's software exports. Read full story

The clubhouse at Eschuri Vung Bau Golf is named the “Most Impressive Clubhouse” at the Vietnam Golf & Leisure Awards 2026. (Photo: Sun Group)

- Vietnam has marked a major milestone, winning the title of “Asia’s Best Golf Destination” at the World Golf Awards 2026 for the 10th consecutive year. Amid the country’s booming golf tourism market, courses that combine distinctive natural landscapes, modern technology, and integrated resort experiences, such as Eschuri Vung Bau Golf in Phu Quoc, are helping elevate Vietnam’s position on the global golf tourism map.



At the World Golf Awards 2026 ceremony held in Egypt on November 7, Vietnam once again claimed the title of “Asia’s Best Golf Destination,” extending its winning streak to an impressive 10 years./. Read full story