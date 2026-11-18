Manila (VNA) – President of the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) Tran Thanh Man held a working breakfast with his Lao and Cambodian counterparts, Sonexay Siphandone and Khuon Sudary, on the morning of November 18, on the sidelines of the 47th General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA-47) in Manila, the Philippines.

NA President Man affirmed that the Party and State of Vietnam always attach great importance to and give top priority to consolidating and strengthening traditional friendship with Laos and Cambodia, as well as the close-knit ties among the three countries. He congratulated Laos and Cambodia on their socio-economic, defence, security and political system-building achievements in 2026, and extended congratulations to Cambodia on the successful hosting of the 20th Francophonie Summit on November 15-16.

Briefing his counterparts on recent activities of the Vietnamese legislature, NA President Man said Vietnam had stepped up legislative activities and revised a number of laws to improve the legal framework in service of the country's development goals. The Lao and Cambodian NA Presidents congratulated Vietnam on its development achievements and highly appreciated its reform experience and practical lessons in legislative work and legal framework improvement.

Lao NA President Sonexay stressed that the three countries shared a traditional and enduring friendship, forged through their past struggles for national independence and further strengthened in their current cause of national construction and development. Reviewing trilateral cooperation in recent years, he expressed his delight at the close cooperation among the three legislatures, as well as the strong growth in economic, investment and trade ties among the three countries.

Cambodian NA President Sudary underscored that friendship among the three countries not only was important to the peace and prosperity of each nation but also contributed to peace and shared prosperity across the region. She said the Cambodian legislature had consistently delivered the message of the profound bonds among the three countries to the Cambodian people, particularly younger generations.

President of the Vietnamese National Assembly Tran Thanh Man (right) holds a working breakfast with his Lao and Cambodian counterparts, Sonexay Siphandone (centre) and Khuon Sudary, on the morning of November 18, on the sidelines of the 47th General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA-47) in Manila, the Philippines (Photo: VNA)

The NA leaders agreed that promoting closer ties among the three countries in general and cooperation among their legislatures in particular held strategic significance for each country's development and the prosperity and happiness of their people.

They also reached consensus on future cooperation priorities, including organising in-person and online meetings among the three NA leaders, conducting high-level visits, and arranging exchanges among parliamentary committees, friendship parliamentary groups, young and women parliamentarians, while studying the establishment of a hotline among the three legislatures.

The sides will also review and update cooperation agreements and commitments among their legislatures and oversee the implementation of agreements between their respective governments; closely coordinate in maintaining a peaceful and stable environment and ensuring border security; share professional experience and modernise parliamentary operations, including through the application of artificial intelligence (AI) in legislative activities; and support one another at regional and international inter-parliamentary forums such as AIPA, the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) and the Asia-Pacific Parliamentary Forum (APPF).

Next year, the legislatures will organise meaningful activities to promote awareness of the traditional friendship among the three countries, particularly among younger generations, on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Cambodia and the 65th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Vietnam and Laos./.