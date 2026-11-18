Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnam has marked a major milestone, winning the title of “Asia’s Best Golf Destination” at the World Golf Awards 2026 for the 10th consecutive year. Amid the country’s booming golf tourism market, courses that combine distinctive natural landscapes, modern technology, and integrated resort experiences, such as Eschuri Vung Bau Golf in Phu Quoc, are helping elevate Vietnam’s position on the global golf tourism map.

At the World Golf Awards 2026 ceremony held in Egypt on November 7, Vietnam once again claimed the title of “Asia’s Best Golf Destination,” extending its winning streak to an impressive 10 years.

According to the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism, the country’s diverse terrain, extensive coastline, favourable climate and growing network of professionally developed golf courses have helped establish a distinctive identity for Vietnamese golf.

Eschuri Vung Bau Golf takes players on a distinctive “forest-to-sea” journey through Phu Quoc’s tropical landscape (Photo: Sun Group)

The country’s natural appeal is increasingly translating into impressive economic figures. Vietnam’s golf tourism revenue is estimated to have reached 600 million USD in 2022 — a rise of 67%.

Figures from the US-based National Golf Foundation also show that Vietnam currently has more than 50 golf course projects in planning or under construction, with the total number of courses projected to reach 200 by 2030.

Notably, according to Bloomberg, international golf tourists visiting Vietnam spend three times as much as typical leisure travelers. As golf evolves beyond a sport into a high-value tourism product, destinations must offer more than quality fairways. A comprehensive ecosystem of hospitality, leisure and entertainment is becoming just as important.

Against this backdrop, Phu Quoc is emerging as a magnet for premium golf travelers, particularly during winter, when golfers from Northeast Asia seek warmer coastal destinations. Beyond its luxury resort infrastructure, the island’s distinctive natural terrain provides an ideal setting for exceptional golf courses.

Located along Vung Bau Beach on the northwestern coast of Phu Quoc, Eschuri Vung Bau Golf, developed by Sun Group, exemplifies the island’s efforts to elevate its tourism offering.

The clubhouse at Eschuri Vung Bau Golf is named the “Most Impressive Clubhouse” at the Vietnam Golf & Leisure Awards 2026. (Photo: Sun Group)

The internationally designed 18-hole course follows the contours of the natural landscape, taking golfers on a distinctive “forest-to-sea” journey through dramatically changing scenery.

The front nine leads golfers into lush, mature tropical forest, where undulating terrain and natural obstacles demand careful strategy and precise shot-making.

From the 10th hole onward, the landscape changes dramatically. The course opens toward the ocean, revealing sweeping green fairways, coastal-style bunkers and salty breezes from the Gulf of Thailand.

Holes 14 and 15 are particularly memorable, offering uninterrupted views of the unspoiled Vung Bau coastline. Here, golfers can take in the spectacle of the setting sun casting a golden glow across the sea, all while enjoying their round.

Beyond its scenery, Eschuri Vung Bau Golf also offers a Night Golf experience, available from 4:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

As temperatures cool and the forest-and-sea landscape transitions from sunset to darkness, the course’s advanced TackleBall lighting system helps golfers track ball trajectories, positions and distances with greater accuracy.

The technology also gives visitors more flexibility in planning their stay. They can spend the day exploring Phu Quoc with family before settling into a leisurely round of golf as evening falls.

The quality of the experience at Eschuri Vung Bau Golf was further recognised in September 2026, when it received the award for “Golf Course with the Most Impressive Clubhouse” at the Vietnam Golf & Leisure Awards.

Developed around a “Smart Luxury” concept, the clubhouse blends contemporary architecture with elements inspired by traditional Vietnamese culture.

After a round of golf, visitors can head to Sunset Town for a range of entertainment experiences, including Symphony of the Sea, which is set to return for its third season with a larger production and more spectacular fireworks. (Photo: Sun Group)

Among its highlights is CoCo Restaurant, whose design draws on the elegance of Hue’s imperial architecture and which can accommodate up to 150 guests. The clubhouse also features changing facilities, dry and steam saunas, and Jacuzzi pools, allowing golfers to unwind and recover after a round.

Another key attraction is Eschuri Vung Bau Golf’s connection to Sun Group’s wider hospitality and entertainment ecosystem in Phu Quoc.

Through “Stay & Play” packages, golfers can combine time on the course with luxury stays at JW Marriott Phu Quoc Emerald Bay, New World Phu Quoc Resort or La Festa Phu Quoc – Curio Collection by Hilton.

The experience can then continue at Sunset Town, where visitors can enjoy dining, large-scale multimedia productions such as Kiss of the Sea and Symphony of the Sea, and spectacular fireworks displays.

A decade of recognition as Asia’s best golf destination has given Vietnam a strong foundation on the international tourism map.

As the industry enters its next phase of development, however, the appeal of golf tourism will increasingly depend not simply on the number of courses, but on the distinctive experiences each destination can deliver.

With its “forest-to-sea” layout, Night Golf technology and integrated luxury resort ecosystem, Eschuri Vung Bau Golf is adding a new dimension to Vietnam’s golf tourism offering, helping bring Phu Quoc closer to the global golfing community./.