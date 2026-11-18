Hanoi (VNA) – The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.



- General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam received leaders of several major Chinese corporations in Shenzhen on November 17, discussing investment expansion, technology transfer and stronger business cooperation to support Vietnam's industrial development and digital transformation.



The meetings took place during the leader's visit to China to attend the 33rd APEC Economic Leaders' Week and conduct bilateral activities. Read full story



- General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam, attended and addressed a Vietnam–China Greater Bay Area technology and innovation connectivity forum in Shenzhen on November 17, calling for stronger cooperation between Vietnam and the Greater Bay Area in science and technology and human resource development.



The top Vietnamese leader is now in China to attend the 33rd APEC Economic Leaders' Week and conduct bilateral activities. Read full story



- Vietnamese National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man attended a Meeting of the Executive Committee of the 47th General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA-47) in Manila, the Philippines, on November 17 afternoon.



The top Vietnamese legislator thanked the Philippines for its warm hospitality and thorough preparations, as well as the effective coordination of the AIPA Secretary-General and Secretariat. Read full story



- President of the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) Tran Thanh Man met with Philippine Senate President Sherwin T. Gatchalian on November 17, during which he proposed strengthening exchanges at all levels, effectively implementing the outcomes of high-level visits and soon finalising an Action Plan to implement the new framework of bilateral relations.



The meeting took place as part of NA President Man's working visit to attend the 47th General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA-47) in Manila, the Philippines. Read full story



- Vietnam will continue working with member countries to build a trusted, resilient and innovative Mekong-Japan partnership, contributing to deeper ASEAN-Japan Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, Prime Minister Le Minh Hung told the 13th Mekong-Japan Summit in Manila, the Philippines on November 17.



The summit, held within the framework of the 49th ASEAN Summit and related summits, was co-chaired by PM Hung and Japanese Prime Minister Takaichi Sanae, with the presence of the Prime Ministers of Cambodia, Laos and Thailand, and a representative of Myanmar. Read full story



- Prime Minister Le Minh Hung has stressed that, amid profound changes in the global and regional landscape, the East Asia Summit (EAS) needs to make a stronger shift from confidence-building dialogue towards substantive cooperation aimed at delivering tangible results.



Addressing the 21st EAS, held as part of the 49th ASEAN Summit and related meetings, PM Hung proposed three strategic directions to enhance the forum’s role and operational effectiveness in the time ahead. Read full story

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung (second, right) attends the 29th ASEAN Plus Three Summit (Photo: VNA)



- Prime Minister Le Minh Hung and the Vietnamese delegation left Manila for Hanoi on the evening of November 17, successfully concluding their working trip to the Philippines, where they attended the 49th ASEAN Summit and related summits at the invitation of Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr., President of the Philippines - ASEAN Chair in 2026.



During the four-day trip, PM Hung attended a series of multilateral and bilateral activities, including ASEAN meetings, and summits between ASEAN and dialogue partners, engagements with leaders of ASEAN member states and other countries and international organisations. Read full story



- Vietnam Report JSC, in coordination with VietNamNet e-newspaper, on November 17 announced the VNR500 ranking of Vietnam’s 500 largest enterprises in 2026, marking the 20th anniversary of the initiative.



Launched in 2007, the VNR500 has documented the growth, resilience and adaptability of Vietnam’s business community through major economic milestones, from the country’s accession to the World Trade Organisation (WTO) and successive global financial crises to the COVID-19 pandemic, digital transformation and the emergence of artificial intelligence (AI). Read full story



- Russia is increasing banana imports from Vietnam as it seeks to diversify supplies and reduce reliance on traditional sources, particularly Ecuador, according to Vedomosti, an independent economic newspaper of Russia.



Natalya Solovyeva, from Russia’s Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Supervision (Rosselkhoznadzor), told Vedomosti that the first shipments of Vietnamese bananas entered the Russian market in 2025. In the first 10 months of 2026, imports from Vietnam reached 3,800 tonnes, up 6.7-fold year on year./. Read full story