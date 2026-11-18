Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam Report JSC, in coordination with VietNamNet e-newspaper, on November 17 announced the VNR500 ranking of Vietnam’s 500 largest enterprises in 2026, marking the 20th anniversary of the initiative.

Launched in 2007, the VNR500 has documented the growth, resilience and adaptability of Vietnam’s business community through major economic milestones, from the country’s accession to the World Trade Organisation (WTO) and successive global financial crises to the COVID-19 pandemic, digital transformation and the emergence of artificial intelligence (AI).

Over its 20 editions, a total of 2,725 enterprises have featured in the ranking, with 73 maintaining their positions throughout the two decades, demonstrating their resilience and ability to adapt to changing business conditions.

The combined revenue of the 500 largest enterprises has increased nearly nine-fold, from 1.2 quadrillion VND (46.67 billion USD) in 2007 to 10.4 quadrillion VND in 2026. This growth has accompanied Vietnam’s deeper international economic integration, with total trade turnover rising from 111 billion USD to more than 1 trillion USD in the first 10 months of this year, alongside rising foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows.

A survey of VNR500 enterprises' performance in the first nine months of 2026 showed signs of positive recovery despite persistent macroeconomic challenges. Some 71.4% of respondents reported revenue growth, 67.9% recorded higher profits, and 68.6% saw an increase in orders compared with the same period last year.

Profitability indicators also improved against 2025, with average return on assets (ROA) reaching 6.7%, return on sales (ROS) 8.3%, and return on equity (ROE) 18.8%.

However, rising operating costs remain a concern, with 62.5% of surveyed enterprises reporting increases. Their priorities for the coming period include optimising resources through digital transformation (65.5%), investing in the green economy (58.2%) and strengthening participation in global value chains (50.9%).

The 2026 ranking also highlights the continued dominance of major brands in the VNR500's Top 10, comprising Samsung Electronics Vietnam Thai Nguyen Co. Ltd., Vietnam National Industry - Energy Group (Petrovietnam), Vietnam Electricity (EVN), Vingroup JSC, Vietnam National Petroleum Group (Petrolimex), Viettel Group, Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam (BIDV), Vietnam Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Agribank), Vietnam Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Industry and Trade (VietinBank), and Hoa Phat Group JSC.

Meanwhile, Vingroup leads the Top 10 largest private enterprises, followed by Hoa Phat, Mobile World Investment Corporation (The Gioi Di Dong), VPBank, Techcombank, Vietjet, Masan, HDBank, FPT and ACB.

The announcement and honouring ceremony for the 500 largest enterprises in Vietnam in 2026 is scheduled to take place in Hanoi on January 8, 2027./.