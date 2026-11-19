Hanoi (VNA) – Vice President of the National Assembly Nguyen Khac Dinh on November 18 received President of the Turkish Court of Accounts (TCA) Metin Yener, who is on a working visit to Vietnam.

Congratulating the TCA on its achievements over 164 years of operation, Dinh highlighted its legal status, organisational structure, professional expertise and international cooperation, noting its active role in the International Organisation of Supreme Audit Institutions (INTOSAI).

He expressed his pleasure at the traditional friendship between Vietnam and Türkiye and praised efforts by both countries' governments and parliaments to deepen bilateral cooperation.

Dinh also spoke highly of the effective cooperation between the State Audit Office of Vietnam (SAV) and the TCA, expressing confidence that their ties will continue to deliver practical results.

Highlighting the SAV's role in the National Assembly's oversight activities, he noted that the Auditor General is also a member of the Central Steering Committee for Prevention and Control of Corruption, Wastefulness and Negative Phenomena.

Welcoming the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the two audit institutions, Dinh said it will provide an important framework for expanding cooperation. He expressed his hope that the SAV could learn from Türkiye's experience in professional operations, personnel training and the application of artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced technologies to improve audit quality and efficiency.

Yener said closer ties between audit institutions and parliaments will help provide timely, accessible information for policymaking and important national decisions, while strengthening parliamentary oversight of budget decisions and public confidence in government management.

He expressed confidence that the visit will open up new cooperation opportunities, including online training courses and auditor exchange programmes.

Earlier the same day, Auditor General Ngo Van Tuan held a working session with Yener, highlighting the visit's significance in strengthening cooperation between the two institutions.

Tuan commended the TCA's expertise and contributions to the international supreme audit community, as well as its support for the SAV within INTOSAI, the Asian Organisation of Supreme Audit Institutions (ASOSAI) and bilateral cooperation.

Briefing the guest on the SAV's development, he said the institution has continuously reformed over its 32 years of operation, gradually aligning its activities with international practices and standards. Its audits had contributed to improving public financial and asset management and strengthening transparency in national governance.

The SAV conducts around 200 audits annually. During 2021-2026, it recommended financial adjustments worth approximately 15 billion USD, with about 92% of its audit conclusions and recommendations implemented.

Tuan proposed expanding experience-sharing in institutional reform and financial, performance, information technology and public procurement audits, alongside delegation exchanges, professional training and joint research into emerging auditing fields.

Yener praised Vietnam's socio-economic achievements and the SAV's growing prestige, affirming the TCA's willingness to strengthen exchanges on organisational structures, auditing methodologies, technology applications and personnel development.

During the visit, the two audit leaders signed an MoU on cooperation between the SAV and the TCA.

Officials pose for a group photo at the meeting. (Photo: VNA)

Also on November 18, the two institutions jointly organised a professional conference on digital technology applications in auditing and institutional models of supreme audit institutions, co-chaired by Tuan and Yener.

Speaking at the event, Tuan said digital transformation is reshaping public financial and asset management while creating new requirements for auditing. Information technology, AI and data analytics enable auditors to process large volumes of information, identify risks and irregularities, set priorities and improve audit evidence.

Turkish experts shared experience in applying digital technologies and AI to auditing, introducing three tools, namely the Mioras/US data collection system, the VERA big data analytics tool and the Saybot AI platform.

According to the TCA, Mioras/US integrates, centralises and updates data from ministries and sectors, as well as financial, banking and state budget revenue sources.

VERA processes large transaction volumes, cross-checks information, detects anomalies and assigns risk scores, helping auditors identify high-risk areas and focus resources on priority issues.

Meanwhile, Saybot uses knowledge drawn from actual audit activities to help auditors search legal regulations, standards and auditing principles, review draft audit reports and identify errors or issues requiring further consideration before finalisation./.