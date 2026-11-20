Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) – Standard Chartered Vietnam has signed two memoranda of understanding (MoUs) with Dai Dung Mechanical Manufacture Construction and Trade Corporation (Dai Dung Corporation) and Stavian Group to explore financing opportunities worth up to 200 million USD combined, supporting sustainable investment, production expansion and the firms’ green transition.

The MoUs were signed on the sidelines of the 31st Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP31) in Antalya, Türkiye, in the presence of Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung.

Under the agreements, Standard Chartered will explore financing solutions and provide environmental, social and governance (ESG) advisory services to help the companies access international capital for eligible projects. The proposed financing includes up to 50 million USD for Dai Dung Corporation and 150 million USD for Stavian Group.

Nguyen Thuy Hanh, CEO of Standard Chartered Vietnam, said the partnerships aim to connect international capital with the growth needs of domestic businesses.

With sustainable finance expertise and a presence in 55 markets, the bank seeks to help clients identify appropriate financial solutions while reducing carbon emissions and transitioning towards low-carbon operations.

"By combining access to capital with our extensive expertise in sustainable and transition finance, we aim to help businesses strengthen their competitiveness and accelerate their shift towards low-carbon operating models," she said.

For Dai Dung Corporation, the proposed financing of up to 50 million USD will be considered in the form of green and/or sustainability-linked financing. It is expected to support the expansion of production facilities meeting international standards, investment in sustainable factories and participation in green construction projects in domestic and overseas markets.

The two sides will also explore cooperation in ESG initiatives, emissions reduction and green transition, which are increasingly important for manufacturers seeking deeper integration into global supply chains and compliance with international environmental standards.

Trinh Tien Dung, Chairman of the Board of Directors and General Director of Dai Dung Corporation, said sustainable development was a long-term strategic direction for enhancing competitiveness and expanding the company's participation in global industrial value chains.

The firm is prioritising investment in green factories, low-emission production technologies and gradual emissions reductions across its supply chain. The partnership is expected to help it access financing suited to its transition roadmap and meet increasingly stringent sustainability requirements for domestic and international projects, he said.

Meanwhile, the MoU with Stavian Group covers potential financing of up to 150 million USD for projects meeting the bank's eligibility criteria, as well as its Green and Sustainable Product Framework and relevant sectoral principles.

Dinh Duc Thang, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Stavian Group, said the agreement builds on the two sides' existing cooperation. In October, Standard Chartered completed a 120-million-USD syndicated loan for the group, marking the third consecutive year of the bank's participation in such a transaction.

He said the expanded partnership would provide access to additional sustainable financing solutions and international capital for eligible projects. Stavian also aims to strengthen ESG integration in its investment and business activities, improve resource efficiency and generate long-term value.

The two agreements reflect growing demand among Vietnamese businesses for financing instruments linked to ESG criteria.

As COP31 advances global climate action and energy transition commitments, green and transition finance is expected to help businesses upgrade technology and production capacity, cut emissions and meet increasingly stringent international supply chain standards./.