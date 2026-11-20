Hanoi (VNA) -- Two of CADIVI’s cable ranges have received the top rating under the Singapore Green Building Product (SGBP) certification scheme, strengthening the company’s credentials for green building projects in Vietnam and across the region.

The Vietnam Electric Cable Corporation (CADIVI) has become the first Vietnamese cable manufacturer to reach the 4 ticks (leader) rating, the highest tier of the SGBP certification scheme.

The rating has been awarded to two of the company’s ranges: lead-free cable (LF) and flame-retardant, low-smoke, halogen-free cables (LSHF). Both are designed to cut the use of substances that are harmful to human health and the environment. These are the first “green” wires and cables on the Vietnamese market.

The certification marks an important milestone in CADIVI’s shift toward green products and is expected to sharpen the company’s competitive edge in its home market and abroad.

CADIVI receives SGBP certification for its LF and LSHF cables.

Administered by the Singapore Green Building Council (SGBC), the SGBP scheme rates the sustainability performance of building products and materials against scientific and engineering criteria.

SGBP products are graded on a four-tier scale: 1 tick (good), 2 ticks (very good), 3 ticks (excellent) and 4 ticks (leader). The higher the rating, the more points a product earns toward a project’s score under Green Mark, the green building rating tool of Singapore’s Building and Construction Authority (BCA).

The scheme takes a cradle-to-grave approach, examining a product from raw material sourcing and manufacturing through installation and use to end-of-life disposal. The assessment looks at material composition, chemical content, emissions, production processes, packaging and overall environmental impact.

Certification therefore requires more than passing final product tests. CADIVI had to demonstrate control over its raw materials supply, its manufacturing processes, and how its cables are handled at the end of their service life.

CADIVI’s Dong Nai factory, one of the company’s four cable manufacturing plants.

CADIVI’s ranges were assessed under the revised Cables criteria of the SGBP scheme. The revised and consolidated criteria took effect from April 2026, with more stringent technical and environmental requirements.

For the Power Cable category only, a new DC Resistance requirement evaluates the maximum conductor DC resistance, supported by IEC 60228 test reports. Across all cable categories, the Heavy Metal requirement, under Avoidance of Hazardous Substance, now includes 1,3-Butadiene in its evaluation scope. The SGBC has also merged the Fume, Flame and Fire Retardant Hazard Tests into the low smoke zero halogen requirement. In addition, the Carbon Footprint Report has been folded into the Environmental Impact Report requirement, which covers carbon accounting along with key impact indicators such as global warming potential and water pollution.

The certification also carries weight beyond Singapore. It is recognised by other regional rating tools, subject to their own requirements, including LOTUS (run by the Vietnam Green Building Council). This broad recognition has earned it a reputation as a “green passport” for products targeting high-end projects and markets.

For developers, design consultants and contractors, an SGBP rating offers an independent and credible reference when specifying materials. This puts CADIVI’s LF and LSHF cables in a strong position for projects with stringent quality, safety and sustainability standards.

Cable production at a CADIVI factory.

The SGBP rating adds to a run of recent international certifications for CADIVI. Earlier this year, TÜV Rheinland certified the company’s lead-free wire range, making CADIVI the first Vietnamese cable maker to obtain this certification for residential building wires.

The company has also obtained CE marking, which shows that the products meet applicable European requirements, including electrical safety and the RoHS Directive restricting hazardous substances. Its products carry the TÜV SÜD mark, which reflects an independent assessment of product quality and safety, and the PLS mark, which certifies the performance and safety of the company’s fire-resistant cables.

With more than five decades in the industry, CADIVI’s run of certifications reflects a steady effort to align its products with domestic and international standards. This lays the foundation for wider participation in projects at home and throughout the region./.