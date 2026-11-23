Can Tho (VNA) - National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man attended the opening ceremony of the second Vietnam International Rice Festival in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho on November 22, under the theme “Vietnam Green Rice - Going Global”.



Also present were former State President Nguyen Minh Triet, Standing Deputy Prime Minister Pham Gia Tuc, and Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Do Thanh Binh, among other.



The festival, jointly organised by the municipal People’s Committee and the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, aims to honour agricultural achievements, promote Vietnam’s rice heritage and reaffirm the Mekong Delta’s and Vietnam’s position in rice production and global food security.



Addressing the event, NA President Man said that rice has been closely associated with Vietnam’s wet-rice civilisation, prosperity and distinctive cultural identity throughout history. The Mekong Delta, the country’s granary, plays a vital role in national food security and contributes significantly to global food supplies.



Vietnam has expanded exports of high-quality, fragrant, specialty and organic rice to markets with stringent standards, he noted.



On behalf of Party and State leaders, the NA President praised the hard work, creativity and contributions of millions of farmers, cooperatives, managers, scientists, experts and businesses.



He stressed that the Party and State consistently attach importance to agriculture, farmers and rural areas, citing the direction of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam to shift from agricultural exports towards agricultural technology exports.



National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man attended the opening ceremony of the second Vietnam International Rice Festival in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho on November 22. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam should not only export rice, coffee and cashew nuts, but also share its agricultural experience, models and technologies with the world to generate greater value and enhance its national standing, he said.



Facing new challenges, Can Tho was urged to accelerate the green transition and climate change adaptation, promote circular and digital farming, and apply advanced technologies and artificial intelligence (AI) to reduce costs, conserve resources, protect the environment and cut greenhouse gas emissions.



The city should also strengthen cooperation among the State, farmers, scientists and businesses, while building and protecting the Vietnamese rice brand, in line with the festival’s theme.



NA President Man said that the festival will help connect agriculture with culture and tourism, promote trade, expand export markets and develop the entire rice value chain. He welcomed continued cooperation, technology transfer and investment from strategic partners and international organisations.



Binh pledged to translate the NA President’s guidance into practical measures, strengthen links between production areas, processors and markets, and improve the investment environment, infrastructure and human resources.



He affirmed the city’s commitment to working with businesses, investors and international partners to promote research, technology transfer, rice-growing areas, branding and market expansion./.